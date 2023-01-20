Applications for Youth Tour are open until February 28, 2023. If selected, you can travel to Washington, D.C., from June 14 – 18, 2023, to visit monuments and museums, meet with a member of Congress, and form friendships with students from other states.

The Youth Tour is available to current seniors in high school or those entering their junior or senior year in the fall of 2023. Your local electric cooperative will cover all expenses. This tour is an excellent opportunity to learn about leadership and the cooperative spirit that shapes our nation.

To learn more about Youth Tour and how your child can apply, please visit cooperativeyouthtour.com.