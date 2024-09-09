Plugging in with Polaris

By Cassondra Scott

Michigan’s Western Upper Peninsula is at the forefront of off-road innovation with a groundbreaking electric vehicle (EV) trail launched in June.



Global powersports leader, Polaris Inc, and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) have joined forces to bring EV to the UP! Unveiling an electric off-road vehicle (ORV) charging network in Ontonagon County, a move taking sustainable adventure in an all new direction.



Reset and recharge in nature while riding the nation’s first ever EV trail system. Four free-to-use solar-powered trailside charging stations invite riders to traverse a 95-mile scenic loop through Ontonagon County. To venture along the winding wooded trails, enjoying enroute attractions and small town stops.

Sun Powered Fun

Plug in for free at four distinct locations with EV charging stations in White Pine, Greenland, Ontonagon and Bergland. EV chargers are compatible with various electric vehicles, snowmobiles and ORV.



The locations of the charging stations were selected with intention, enabling riders to charge vehicles while visiting nearby eateries and historical attractions, all within walking distance. The nation’s first EV trail is a unique opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to explore the shocking beauty of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.



The northernmost EV Charging station is located in downtown Ontonagon on US 45, a 1300 mile road leading straight to the Gulf of Mexico. The downtown area is charming with dining, shopping and quaint streets. For some of the UP’s best pasties, Syl’s Cafe is highly recommended.



A more venturous EV charging stop is in Greenland at Adventure Mining Company. A former 1800’s copper mine offering 3 types of underground tours. The 90 minute Prospectors tour is suitable for all ages, requiring less than a mile of walking. Other tours vary in length and include the option to rappel down to lower levels of the copper mine.



After an equipment check and brief demonstration, a historic Swiss military vehicle transports the tour group, climbing over steep hills through the mountainous terrain, eventually arriving at the mine entrance.



The single light of the hard hat above, shines on the wet rocky gravel path, as everyone follows the tour guide’s direction. Listening to wild and wondrous depictions and colorful tales of this copper mine’s past. When the light touches the walls and ceiling, veins of copper begin to sparkle, running through the rocks like glistening streams.

Side by side for the Ride

Polaris equipped Ontonagon outfitter Hamilton’s North Coast Adventures with a rental fleet of brand new RANGER XP Kinetic utility side-by-side ORV. Known for its popular Borderland Waterfall UTV Tour, Hamilton’s North Coast Adventures also boasts a 44-site campground,

snowmobiles and cottage rentals. With their newest addition, the World’s First and Only self guided EV-Off-Road tour, offering an amazing adventure behind the wheel of Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic’s.



Take the trails through the UP wilderness, see waterfalls surrounded by lush forests and breathtaking views of the Porcupine Mountains. Wirelessly from a phone, drivers can easily access the remote vehicle location services and monitor the battery status of the Polaris

RANGER XP Kinetic’s.



Ride south to Bergland, stop to eat and charge up at the southernmost EV charging station directly off the trail on M-28. Walk across the street to Antonio’s Restaurant & Pizzeria, to fill up on ice cream and American classics served in hearty portions.



North of Bergland an EV charging station is located in White Pine, near the entrance of Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park and only 14 miles from the mesmerizing Lake of the Clouds. Konteka Black Bear Resort is a local spot worth checking out in White Pine with dining, bowling and wild bear viewing.

EV RANGER Specs

The Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic is a user-friendly utility terrain vehicle with electric powertrain technology delivering an unparalleled experience for riders, from smooth acceleration, to quieter operations and zero emissions. Opening doors for more people to enjoy powersports and eco-friendly options for outdoor adventures.



“We know that a more electric future requires us to consider the entirety of the riding experience and needs of the riders using electric powersports vehicles. We will continue to learn and develop plans on how we best deliver for the riders of today and tomorrow.” Andrew Chasse, Vice President of Strategy and Partnership at Polaris.



Designed with the off-road customer in mind, a 29.8kWh Lithium Battery allows up to 80 miles in range, with an average of 60-65 miles. This electric side-by-side delivers maximum power, with a 2,500 lbs towing capacity, 110 horsepower and 140 lb-ft of instant torque. All models are equipped with RIDE COMMAND+ which offers the industry’s first connected vehicle services and group tracking.



The quiet electric motor allows for more sparking conversations or listening to the RANGER’s built in stereo. The ability to hear surroundings, heightens the senses and creates more awareness of nature. Whether working around livestock or taking stealthy trips to remote hunting spots, utilizing sustainable electric vehicles has all the benefits without all the noise.

Partners

Funding to develop the infrastructure came from a new $700,000 Mobility Public-Private Partnership & Programming (MP4) Grant from the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrifications. The MP4 Grant program seeks to position Michigan as a leader in outdoor

recreation innovation, vehicle technology and sustainability.



“Supporting innovative companies such as Polaris that modernize and enhance outdoor recreation vehicles and experiences is an important investment in our state’s economic growth and the preservation and enjoyment of our natural landscapes,” said Charlie Tyson, Technology Activation Manager of the MEDC. “This program will help to ensure a sustainable future for our state’s outdoor recreation industry.”



Polaris entrusted Austin, Texas based renewable energy company, Yotta Energy to develop charging stations that not only endure the outdoor elements of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula but also produce power in every season.



The simple yet effective REV charging station design delivers self-contained in a 20 ft shipping container, carrying internal batteries and external solar panels that attach on top. The solar production capabilities can be grid connected or operate completely off-grid, allowing for year round use.



“We couldn’t be more excited about this remarkable partnership and we believe the REV is a perfect solution for this network of off-road trails,” expressed Omeed Badkoobeh, CEO of Yotta Energy. ”We can’t wait to electrify the off-road adventure.”