When the world seemed to slow down in 2020, award-winning photographer and photojournalist Steve Jessmore found himself with more time to reflect and appreciate the beauty around him. Instead of focusing on the quiet, he turned his skilled and artful eyes to his surroundings, capturing moments that revealed the extraordinary in the everyday.

The Assignment

Jessmore’s workload had declined significantly, but as luck would have it, one of the few assignments he did land led to a major shift for him. He’d been hired to photograph people who had picked up outdoor activities during COVID. He was photographing kayakers, thinking he’d never been in a kayak himself.

It was Jessmore’s wife, Brenda, who sent him out on her own assignment. “She told me to go out and create something every day,” said Jessmore. “She said I had too much talent to just wait for the next job to come along.” He found himself buying his own kayak, getting up before dawn and floating down the Torch River with his camera. He wasn’t entirely sure what he was on the hunt for, but he kept his eyes open.

A Storyteller at Heart

Jessmore’s journey as a photographer didn’t start with snapping shots of nature. Taking photos was a way for him to see bands when they came to town—offering local papers his images in exchange for free tickets. Eventually, he even got paid for his efforts and saw over 100 concerts by the time he finished college.

His hobby evolved into a career. Working in photojournalism for 30 years, Jessmore’s camera became a tool for storytelling, capturing human experiences. “I’ve never liked to pose pictures,” said Jessmore. “I like to capture authentic moments, reactions, interactions. I like telling stories of people just doing things.”

Looking Up

His approach to authentic photography was an asset as his focus turned to the sky and he began to notice the amazing birds in his little ecosystem.“I like to wait patiently and observe birds living their lives without disturbing them. It’s the same ethics I use with photojournalism—you don’t contrive shots. You capture the story without making the story,” said Jessmore.

The transition from photographing people to birds presented its challenges. While photographing people often involved capturing moments of emotion, photographing birds demanded patience, precision, and anticipating their behavior.

Finding His Flock

Jessmore honed his craft, capturing breathtaking images that encapsulated the essence of birdlife. He posted photos on his Instagram account and was surprised by the response. “People would send me notes saying these photos were a bright spot in their day or made them smile even with the heaviness of COVID,” he said. “It was clear that nature was having a real effect on people besides me.”

His photographer friends nudged him to try his hand at some competitions—with a big one thrown down as a challenge. The prestigious National Audubon Society hosts an annual contest that showcases especially beautiful images of avian life. Jessmore’s friends told him there were over 10,000 entries each year, but to make it into the Top 100 would be a big deal.

That’s all Jessmore needed to hear. It was “game on.” He gathered several of his photos and submitted them to the contest. Then something unimaginable happened. With Jessmore’s first submission to the contest, he swept the Professional Division of the competition—winning first place and honorable mention.

Jessmore continued his journey of capturing “birds doing stuff” and the following year, his photo titled “Feeding Frenzy” won Audubon’s Fisher Prize for most creative approach to photographing birds. The image graced the cover of the magazine’s awards issue. In addition, he held gallery and art shows and was featured in publications such as The Smithsonian and Ducks Unlimited.

We’re now a few years past the apex of the pandemic, but Jessmore still goes out on his kayak with his camera. He visits and captures the beauty of the avian community that brought him more than a hobby—it showed him it’s never too late to spread your wings and fly.