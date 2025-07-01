By Sharon Libich, a Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op member

In 1978, I found my wedding dress in the pages of bridal magazines—a far cry from today’s online searches. I never imagined that decades later, its delicate train would become part of my granddaughter’s First Holy Communion dress.

Family tradition has always been woven into the fabric of our lives. My godmother hand-sewed my Christening gown in 1959. That same dress was worn by my daughters in 1981 and 1987, and again by my granddaughter Hailey when she was born in 2015.

Our Communion dress holds a similar legacy. I wore it in 1967, my daughters in 1988 and 1994, and Hailey in 2022. Wanting a full-length dress, she asked for something special—and I knew just what to do.

I carefully repurposed the 5-foot train from my wedding gown.

Reassembling the dress was truly a labor of love, but seeing Hailey in it made every stitch worth it. The tradition continues—and the dress lives on.