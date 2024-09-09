By J. Joseph Mapes, a Midwest Energy & Communications Cooperative member

I grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, not far from my grandparents in Lowell. For almost three decades, my grandmother had a housekeeper named Helen Ford, who became close friends with her and my mother. I heard much about her, but we only personally met later in life. During that time, my grandfather, C. H. Runciman, had become good friends with a young man named Gerald R. Ford. He encouraged Ford to get into politics, and eventually, “Jerry” was elected to the U. S. Congress.

In Lowell, my grandfather was one of the founders of The Lowell Showboat, serving as the interlocutor from 1932 to 1958. He was responsible for obtaining talent for the shows and would have an opening night gathering in his yard, with headliners and dignitaries attending. Sometimes, the governor would attend, and Congressman Ford was always there on opening night for many years.

Sadly, in 1968, my grandfather passed away. Jerry Ford was in Mexico at the time and could not attend the funeral (as he had for my father in 1962). He did send a letter to my grandmother Gladys, saying, “I had no better friend than C. H., despite the difference in our ages.”

The opening night gatherings continued next door, overflowing into my grandmother’s yard. In July of 1974, however, something was different: Gerald R. Ford became vice president and vowed to attend as usual. One of the first things he did was visit my 83-year-old grandmother on her porch, and their photo was published in the Grand Rapids Press. I arrived shortly after Ford returned to the yard while my grandmother was speaking with two women on her porch. So I went up to see her and was introduced to “Mrs. Ford and her daughter Susan.” I immediately thought (logically?) that it was Mrs. Helen Ford since the two had been such longtime friends. After a few minutes, I looked toward the neighbor’s yard, where a large banner read, “Welcome Vice President and Mrs. Ford.” Then it clicked. I wasn’t chatting with Helen Ford; it was with Betty Ford and her daughter, Susan Ford! I’ve always wondered if anyone caught on. I sure didn’t admit it at the time.

About the Author: J. Joseph Mapes is a retired owner of Bank Street Bingo Hall and Bank Street Winter Market in Kalamazoo. He enjoys being outside grooming trails and just being with nature.