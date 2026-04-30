A Small Creamery with Big Impact

Tucked away in Suttons Bay, Leelanau Cheese has been a standout in the craft cheese world for over 25 years. The creamery blends Michigan dairy with traditional European cheesemaking techniques, earning a respected place in the local

food community.

Old World Tradition Meets Michigan Dairy

Like traditional European cheeses, Leelanau Cheese relies on climate and environment to shape its flavor and character. Its handcrafted cheeses have earned international recognition for their quality and authenticity.

A Legacy of Artisanal Excellence

Founded in 1995 by John and Anne Hoyt, Leelanau Cheese built its reputation on producing high-quality, preservative-free cheeses. Using locally sourced milk and cave-aging methods, the creamery creates cheeses known for their rich flavor and unique texture.

Award-Winning Raclette

In 2007, Leelanau Cheese’s raclette was named Best of Show by the American Cheese Society and received Super Gold at the World Cheese Awards—an honor given to only a select few cheeses worldwide.

What Makes Raclette Special

Raclette is a semisoft cow’s milk cheese from the Swiss Alps, known for its smooth texture and strong aroma when melted. With a short aging period and high moisture content, it melts beautifully and delivers a silky, rich experience.

From Alpine Tradition to Modern Tables

Traditionally melted over an open fire and served with potatoes, raclette is now enjoyed in a variety of ways—from broiled and bubbling to sliced on charcuterie boards. Its versatility makes it a favorite for both casual meals and entertaining.

A Fresh Favorite: Fromage Blanc

Leelanau Cheese also produces fromage blanc, a soft, fresh French-style cheese with a mild, tangy flavor. Its creamy texture makes it perfect for both sweet and savory dishes.

A Versatile Culinary Staple

Whether paired with fruit and honey or blended with herbs and garlic, fromage blanc is a delicious addition to crackers, sandwiches, and cheese boards.

Continuing the Tradition

Partners Gary Smith and Joshua Hall have operated Leelenau Cheese since 2021. They continue to honor the creamery’s legacy while celebrating Michigan’s agricultural roots. Visitors can tour the facility year-round, sample products, and watch cheesemaking in action.

Celebrate at the Cheese Festival

The annual Leelanau Cheese Festival highlights the region’s dairy heritage with a full day of hands-on activities, tastings, and family-friendly fun. The 2026 festival begins at 10 a.m. on June 6.

Tours, Tastings, and Hands-On Experiences

Guests can enjoy guided tours of the cheese cave, meet local cheesemakers, and participate in workshops like wine and cheese pairing or cheese-making demonstrations.

Fun for the Whole Family

From sampling local products to participating in the Cheese Olympics, there’s something for everyone. Kids can enjoy crafts, games, STEM activities, and even a petting zoo.

Discover Suttons Bay

Located along the eastern shore of Grand Traverse Bay, Suttons Bay offers scenic waterfront views, small-town charm, and plenty of opportunities for swimming and boating—making it the perfect backdrop for a day of cheese-filled fun.