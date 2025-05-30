By Mary Ellen Wynes, a HomeWorks Tri-County Electric Cooperative member

This summer, we attended a picnic hosted by our HomeWorks Tri-County Electric Cooperative, where we were gifted a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle that illustrated “Electrifying Rural America.” We are apt to forget that our access to reliable electricity has not always existed, and the puzzle theme reminded us of the comfort it provides.

We admired the detailed and colorful depiction of the process illustrated on the top of the puzzle box so much that we enjoyed it, unopened, on the kitchen table for several months. One day, I decided it was time to assemble the puzzle, and although I hadn’t attempted one since

I was a child, I found the process not only entertaining but addictive!

I would sit down to work at it “for a few minutes,” and an hour would speed by before I looked up. The alluring and unique “snap” when a piece locked into its correct place kept me inspired. By the time our family was able to gather for a very belated Christmas this February, the pieces for the road, trees, horses, cart, and truck still needed to be assembled. The challenge to “finish it for Grandma” was accepted, and their teamwork resulted in a lovely completed puzzle. They also applied puzzle glue so that it could be hung in our home to admire and preserve the memory of a time when family members, ages 8 to 84, enjoyed the fun of working together.

Thank you to HomeWorks Tri-County for providing a challenge and an opportunity for family fun and teamwork.