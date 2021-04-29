Now collecting Instantpot and Slow Cooker recipes. Share your favorite Instantpot or Slow Cooker recipe with us by Sept. 1 and you could win a $50.00 credit on your electric bill. And, there’s more!

To make sure your recipe gets the attention it deserves, we take a couple of extra steps to make it look delicious. Our food editor will make your recipe and get fantastic professional photos taken to print in the Nov/Dec issue of Michigan Country Lines magazine. Additionally, we’ll create an instructional “how to” video to add to your recipe page on our website.