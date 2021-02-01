1Keep it outside
NEVER run a generator indoors or in partly-enclosed areas, such as garages. Using a fan or opening doors and windows will not provide sufficient ventilation.
2Fill-er-up, but don’t overfill
Do not overfill the fuel tank. Always allow room for fuel expansion. If the tank is over-filled, fuel can overflow onto a hot engine and cause fire or explosion.
3Prioritize
Overloading your generator can seriously damage your valuable appliances and electronics. Do not overload the generator. Prioritize your needs; do not operate more appliances and equipment than the output rating of the generator. A portable electric generator should be used only when necessary and only to power essential equipment.
4Don’t connect to your home’s wiring
Do not connect your generator directly to your home’s wiring or into a regular household outlet. Connecting a portable electric generator directly to your household wiring can be deadly to you and others. A generator that is directly connected to your home’s wiring can “back feed” onto the power lines connected to your home and injure neighbors or utility workers.
5Use proper power cords
Plug individual appliances into the generator using heavy-duty, outdoor-rated cords with a wire gauge adequate for the appliance load. Overloaded cords can cause fires or equipment damage.
6Keep it level
Operate the generator only on level surfaces and where it will not be exposed to excessive moisture, dirt, dust or corrosive vapors.