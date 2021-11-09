By Dallas Braun, General Manager

Thumb Electric Cooperative (TEC) has been diligently preparing to bring Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) internet to the Thumb Area. TEC members have been patiently waiting for high-speed internet since the plan to offer fiber was first announced, and are eager for an update on the progress of the fiber project. Here is what has been happening with the fiber project and what members can expect in the near future:

Fiber contractors will start later this fall. They will be working on the main-line fiber build-out in the Kingston substation areas. Additionally, customer hookups are expected to begin by the first of next year.



Look for an interactive mapping tool coming soon to the TEC website (tecmi.coop). The mapping will allow members and nonmembers to view the state of the fiber project more transparently. They will be able to find their address, determine the construction status, and see when they are able to sign up for service.



The National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (NRTC) contractors are still on-site. They are continuing to gather data for the design of the project.



Fiber internet packages and pricing for the packages will be finalized soon. Keep checking the TEC website, Facebook, Instagram, and Country Lines issues for updates.



For members, the installation in most cases will follow the electric path into your home. The fiber installation process is expected to follow one of three different forms. Overhead on utility poles, and overhead into your home, if your current electric path is such. Overhead on utility poles, and underground to your home, if your current electric path is such. For nonmember DTE customers, in most cases, the installation will be 100% underground, as TEC has no poles present in most areas. There are, however, some places where TEC and DTE services are intermingled, so there could be

some exceptions.



For more information on FTTH, please visit TEC’s website, Facebook, Instagram, and Country Lines issues. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.