Isaiah Kabban of Harbor Beach attended the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour in Washington, D.C., from June 14-18. While there, he learned the fundamentals of electric cooperatives, met with legislators, saw national landmarks, and much more.

We are proud to announce that Isaiah was also selected as the state of Michigan’s representative for the NRECA Youth Leadership Council (YLC). One student from each state is selected to attend the YLC conference in Washington, D.C. The purpose of the YLC conference is to build leadership and public speaking skills and to enhance the delegates’ knowledge of the energy industry and the cooperative form of business.

About this experience, Isaiah said, “Being selected to go to Youth Tour as a delegate for TEC meant a great deal to me. On this trip, I built relationships that will last for a lifetime.

I was given the opportunity to explore our nation’s capital on my own and with newly made friends. We were given a tour guide who was with us all week. She was a local and very well versed in the history of the area, which I loved. Along with all of the great people I met and experiences I was able to have during the week, Youth Tour has opened doors for me. I have been selected to be Michigan’s only National Youth Leadership Council representative. This will allow me to continue to build relationships and strengthen my leadership capabilities. I am extremely grateful that TEC has given me this opportunity. I look forward to working closer with the Michigan Electric Cooperative Association, as well as the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, to build upon the presence of rural youth in civic involvement and leadership.”

Congratulations to Isaiah for being a great representative of our cooperative and receiving this prestigious honor!