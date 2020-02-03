Best Of Michigan: Chocolatiers

Chocolate isn’t just for Valentine’s Day. Every occasion is better with chocolate, right? Indulge yourself with these member-recommended chocolate shops (in no particular order). Enjoy and experience how sweet life is!
1FABIANO’s HOMEMADE CANDIES
Lansing, 517-482-7871
Fabiano’s is near Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Their handmade chocolates are the best. My husband always made sure I had my favorite truffles on hand. He has passed, but I have continued the tradition. A truffle at the end of the day says, “Life is good.”
-Lee Edwards, HomeWorks Tri-Count
2DROST’S CHOCOLATES
Indian River, 231-238-6911
Yummy chocolates with huge variety. I love all the dark chocolates, and they also have delicious sugar-free chocolates. I can’t forget the ice cream flavors; you can’t go wrong!
-Mary Hall, Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op
3ALPINE CHOCOLAT HAUS
Gaylord, 989-732-1077
The Alpine Chocolat Haus has the best seafoam (a sweet, pillowy foam smothered in their famous chocolate) in the state!! We’ve been known to “take a road trip” (from Grand Rapids area) just to go and buy several bags of their delicious seafoam! We also love their chocolate-covered potato chips!
-Bob and Brenda Austin, Great Lakes Energy
4CHOCOLATES GALORE
Vassar, 989-882-9494
A family-owned business that makes the most amazing handmade chocolates. I love stopping by for a special treat or when I’m gift shopping! They also make sugar-free chocolate so good it will fool people.
-Crystal Fox, Thumb Electric
5CHOCOLATES BY GRIMALDI
Grand Haven, 616-935-7740
You can take a tour of the chocolate factory and take classes. They have friendly and knowledgeable staff. They have the most intricately decorated chocolate eggs for Easter.
-Sandy Whitaker, Midwest Energy & Communications
6SHERNI’S CANDIES
Whittemore, 989-756-3691
Just walking into this store makes you feel like a kid again! All the varieties of candy are out-of-this-world delicious.
-Sheryl Klotz, Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op
7NORTH COUNTRY CANDY AND GIFTS
Alpena, 989-354-8231
They have to-die-for homemade chocolates, the best homemade caramel corn and yummy coffee. There are lots of great
gifts, too!
-Sheila McEachin, Thumb Electric
8SAYKLLY’S CANDIES
Escanaba, 906-786-3092
Sayklly’s has the best chocolate in the Upper Peninsula! They also have great customer service, even on busy days, and lots of varieties, too.
-Denise Smith, Alger Delta
9GROCER’S DAUGHTER CHOCOLATE
Empire, 231-326-3030
This is definitely my favorite chocolatier. Their products are amazing and beautifully handcrafted, and include everything from truffles to chocolate bars and wafers to coffee! Also, the staff is always delightful, helpful, and enthusiastic about their offerings. It’s nearly impossible to drive by without stopping!
-Jeannie Corey, Cherryland
10CORDEN’S CANDY CAROUSEL
Inkster, 313-565-2505
They make the best chocolate I have ever tasted. Two of the Corden brothers started the business in 1918, and it continues to be family operated today——everything is made from scratch. Certain times of the year, they create unique chocolates, which include brandy- or rum-filled chocolate-covered cherries and creamy butter rums which melt in your mouth (my absolute favorites). Yum!
-Deb Dillon, Great Lakes Energy
11DONCKERS
Marquette, 906-226-6110
Historic Donckers of Marquette has the best chocolate in the area. Many people love their fudge, but my favorites are the dark chocolate sea salt caramels. The candy counter is filled with delicious chocolates and confections and has an old-fashioned soda fountain in the back. When Barack Obama was president,
he visited Marquette and stopped by Donckers.
-Ginny Dunn, Alger Delta
12VILLAGE CHOCOLATIER
East Tawas, 989-362-7728
I send their chocolates to my family for the holidays, and they rave about the quality and delicious taste of these handmade dark chocolates. They take a lot of pride in their ingredients and quality, along with fantastic customer service.
-Don Kossick, Presque Isle Electric & Gas Co-op