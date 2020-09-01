For a taste of Michigan in every sip, enjoy these member-recommended wineries (in no particular order) for your next getaway or celebration. Michigan wineries offer a lifetime of memories along with award-winning wines.
1Blustone Vineyards, Leelanau
This winery has spectacular views and friendly, entertaining and knowledgable staff.
–Corina Rybka, Cherryland
245 North Vineyard & Winery, Lake Leelanau
Located on the Leelanau Peninsula, they have a beautiful tasting room and a great selection of wines and ciders. They also have their own mountain bike trails open to the public and groomed in the winter for cross-country skiing and fat bikes.
–Katie Yonkers, Cherryland
3The Port, Portland
So unique! This is a tasting room for Modern Craft wines, which are designed to be mixed with other drinks and beverages. You can make up your own signature cocktails. The owner is super accommodating and inviting. They have wine, cheese, special menu items and comfortable seating.
–Brian Hass, HomeWorks Tri-County
4Chateau Grand Traverse, Traverse City
They offer amazing wine and charcuterie.
–Jay Gibson, Cherryland
5 Leelanau Cellars, Omena
Free wine tastings is a plus, but the views from the tasting room are breathtaking. Friendly staff and some really great Michigan wine make this a must-visit winery on the Leelanau Peninsula.
–Karen Snyder, Midwest Energy & Communications
6Crooked Vine Vineyard and Winery, Alanson
The owners Geoff and Gail are both knowledgeable and passionate about their vineyard and take great pride in educating others. A bonus is that they have so many great tasting wines too! The panoramic views from the porch are an amazing place to enjoy wine and unwind.
–Joelle Wilcox, Great Lakes Energy
7Hickory Creek Winery, Buchanan
One of the smallest wineries in Southwest Michigan, this is a quaint place with a very wonderful staff. We have not found a wine of theirs that we have not enjoyed. The owner Adam McBride is talented in his winemaking skills and also creates a very welcoming atmosphere that makes you want to keep coming back.
–James Springsteen, Midwest Energy & Communications
8Seasons of the North Winery, Indian River
I like it best because it’s not a large operation and the wines are fantastic. With names such as Burt Lake Breeze (my favorite), Michigan Sunset, Lake House, Back Roads…just a very friendly place with very friendly people. They take the time to talk to each person and they interact with everyone.
–Renee Butka, Great Lakes Energy
