8 Seasons of the North Winery, Indian River

I like it best because it’s not a large operation and the wines are fantastic. With names such as Burt Lake Breeze (my favorite), Michigan Sunset, Lake House, Back Roads…just a very friendly place with very friendly people. They take the time to talk to each person and they interact with everyone.

–Renee Butka, Great Lakes Energy

seasonsofthenorth.com

