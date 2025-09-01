Along the eastern shores of Lake Michigan lies an oasis in Oceana County where stunning sand dunes meet sparkling serene waters. The unique landscape of Silver Lake Sand Dunes keeps visitors returning year after year. Thrill seekers, families, and nature lovers are drawn to Silver Lake Sand Dunes for the exhilarating adventures and captivating beauty.

From scaling giant sand dunes to cruising the waterways and soaking in the sunsets, this premier recreational destination has so much to explore.

Silver Lake State Park

The park encompasses over 2,000 acres of sand dunes. It’s situated on both Lake Michigan and Silver Lake, creating a sanctuary for swimming, sailing, sunbathing, and fishing. Silver Lake State Park also boasts three miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, a modern campground with a day-use area, and a boat access site. However, the park’s most distinctive feature is its 450-acre Silver Lake off-road vehicle (ORV) area, operating from April 1 through Oct. 31. Silver Lake Sand Dunes is the only place east of the Mississippi River where visitors can drive private motorized vehicles across the sand dunes. Bring your own 4×4 or ATV/UTV, or rent one from a local outfitter,

and enjoy one of nature’s greatest playgrounds.

Mac Wood’s Dune Rides

629 N. 18th Ave., Mears, MI 49436

For those seeking a thrilling guided experience, Mac Wood’s Dune Rides offers a one-of-a kind, 7-mile dune buggy ride through the dunes. A family tradition established in 1930, this 40-minute interpretive tour provides insights into the area’s history and ecology. Take a quick break at Lake Michigan before traversing the tallest dunes on Silver Lake. Mac Wood’s buggy tours are seasonally available on a walk-in basis—no presale tickets or reservations are needed.

Little Sable Point Lighthouse

287 N. Lighthouse Dr., Mears, MI 49436

Standing sentinel over the dunes is the spectacular Little Sable Lighthouse, clocking in at 115 feet tall. Built in 1874, its distinctive red brick construction is a testament to the region’s maritime heritage. During summer and fall, visitors can climb the tower for panoramic views of Lake Michigan and the surrounding landscape.

Cherry Point Lavender Farm & Market

9600 W. Buchanan Road, Shelby, MI USA 49455

Cherry Point Lavender Farm & Market is one of the oldest operating farms in Oceana County, opened in 1949. Come to absorb the aromas or sniff your way through the labyrinth and herb garden. Gardens are open to the public daily during business hours May 2 through Oct. 31, and there is no cost to enter. Lavender is typically in season from mid- to late July. Visit the market to pick up souvenirs, gifts, jams, jellies, and homegrown baked goods made with orchard-fresh produce.

Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo

4180 West M-20, New Era, MI 49446

Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is a fifth-generation family fruit farm, corn maze, and petting zoo with over 46 attractions. Here, the excitement never ends—meet exotic animals, ride the giant slide, or cool off at the Splash Acres spray park. Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is a haven for food lovers, offering everything from savory delights to tasty sweets that are sure to satisfy your craving. Be sure to stop by the bakery for fresh pies, breads, and other goodies. Reserve an Animal Encounter for an up-close experience to feed and learn all about sloths, lemurs, and kangaroos. Fall season on the farm officially begins Sept. 5 with the picture-perfect pumpkin house and other seasonal activities. U-pick produce is available mid-September through October.

Country Dairy Farm Store, Deli & Visitor Center

3476 S. 80th Ave., New Era, MI 49446

Country Dairy began in the 1880s when Andrew Van Gunst came from the Netherlands to West Michigan. Now into its fourth generation, Country Dairy employs around 125 people who milk over 1,000 cows, process milk, and make cheese, ice cream, and butter. The Farm Store is a favorite destination for tourists and guests from all over the world. Come inside to dine, enjoy unlimited refills on chocolate milk, and shop for gifts, meats, baked goods, and more.