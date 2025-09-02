Isn’t it amazing when kids teach you something you already know but haven’t bothered to practice? My 3-year-old grandson Lincoln schooled me recently. You would have thought Mickey and Minnie Mouse had entered when my husband John and I popped in to see our daughter’s family. The kids went nuts, cracking up, dancing around us, and throwing their arms around our necks.

After the initial rush, Lincoln asked John, “Big Poppy, can I use your phone?” This boy knows more about technology than I ever will. His Big Poppy said, “All right, but don’t download games. When Big Poppy asks for the phone, give it back, OK?” Of course, it was “OK” then. It would be hours before Big Poppy asked for the phone again. Lincoln toddled off, happy to reconnect with his best techno friends, Angry Birds.

Before Lincoln knew it and way before he was ready, Big Poppy said he needed his phone back since we were leaving. Keys in hand, I drew breath to ask where Lincoln was when I spotted his toes peeking out from under a blanket that blended seamlessly with the sofa. He had pulled the throw over himself, thinking he’d made himself invisible. If no one found him, he could keep the phone. Darned if those little piggies didn’t give him away. We couldn’t leave without the phone. As we pulled the blanket up, Lincoln instantly morphed from his adorable, well-mannered, curly-headed self to a bat-shrieking, monkey-clinging monster whose very existence depended on retaining that phone. His mom took charge. “See ya. Thanks for stopping by,” she said, as she dragged Lincoln out of the room.

We had barely settled into the car when John’s phone rang. “Hi, Big Poppy, this is Lincoln.” John grinned. “Hi, Lincoln.” “I’m sorry for crying when you asked for your phone. I shouldn’t have given you sass. I won’t do it again, Big Poppy.”

Such precious transparency:

Realize you messed up.

Admit it.

Apologize sincerely.

Don’t waste time doing it.

How well would it serve us all if we could harness this little habit?