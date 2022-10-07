By Cindy Thome, Alger Delta Cooperative Electric Association

3 cups shredded zucchini (3 medium)

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 3/4 cup sugar

2 beaten eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 1/2 cups flour

4 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

Frosting

1/2 cup soft butter

1/2 cup soft cream cheese

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 cups powdered sugar

Directions

Grease and flour a 9×13 pan and preheat oven to 325 F. In a large bowl, mix together all cake ingredients until combined. Pour into the pan. Bake for 40-45 minutes at 325 F. Cool completely before frosting. To make the frosting, in a small bowl, combine all of the frosting ingredients and beat in a mixer for 2 minutes. Frost the cake and enjoy.