By Cindy Thome, Alger Delta Cooperative Electric Association
- 3 cups shredded zucchini (3 medium)
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 beaten eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 4 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
Frosting
- 1/2 cup soft butter
- 1/2 cup soft cream cheese
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 cups powdered sugar
Directions
Grease and flour a 9×13 pan and preheat oven to 325 F. In a large bowl, mix together all cake ingredients until combined. Pour into the pan. Bake for 40-45 minutes at 325 F. Cool completely before frosting. To make the frosting, in a small bowl, combine all of the frosting ingredients and beat in a mixer for 2 minutes. Frost the cake and enjoy.