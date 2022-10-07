By Cindy Thome, Alger Delta Cooperative Electric Association

  • 3 cups shredded zucchini (3 medium)
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 beaten eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 1/2 cups flour
  • 4 tablespoons cocoa powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

Frosting

  • 1/2 cup soft butter
  • 1/2 cup soft cream cheese
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3 cups powdered sugar

Directions

Grease and flour a 9×13 pan and preheat oven to 325 F. In a large bowl, mix together all cake ingredients until combined. Pour into the pan. Bake for 40-45 minutes at 325 F. Cool completely before frosting. To make the frosting, in a small bowl, combine all of the frosting ingredients and beat in a mixer for 2 minutes. Frost the cake and enjoy. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here