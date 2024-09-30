October is National Cooperative Month, a time when we take the opportunity to reflect on the unique role cooperatives play in our communities. A perfect example of our values and mission in action is Youth Tour, a program that brings the seven cooperative principles to life and cultivates a new, diverse generation of energy leaders.

Youth Tour is sponsored by Michigan Electric Cooperative Association (MECA) in conjunction with the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA). Together, the organizations coordinate activities, learning sessions, and face-to-face meetups with their local lawmakers over the course of a week-long visit to Washington D.C.

In 2024, students from 44 states, including 17 Michigan delegates representing all MECA member co-ops, embarked on a journey to the nation’s capital to learn about our country’s history and their roles as informed citizens.

Cultivating Future Energy Leaders

By bringing together students from diverse backgrounds, Youth Tour promotes inclusivity and open membership, which are core cooperative principles. These students learn the value of cooperative democratic member control as they engage with the political process and understand how their voices can make a difference.

Students are encouraged to think independently, form their own opinions, and understand the importance of personal and collective responsibility. Landen Winsor, student delegate from Wolverine Power Cooperative, attended this year’s tour and found it to be eye-opening. “One thing I took away was the importance of advocacy. Sometimes it feels like the world is too big for you to change anything about it,” said Winsor. “Hearing how [lawmakers] were addressing issues related to rural Michigan was enlightening and encouraging.”

For many of these students, the Youth Tour is a transformative experience. “It’s amazing to watch students grow and gain self-confidence as they navigate a myriad of new situations on the trip,” said Michigan Youth Tour Director Katie Deller. “This journey is more than an educational trip; it’s an empowering experience that instills confidence and a sense of responsibility in each participant.”

Education and Community Involvement

Youth Tour is a testament to the cooperative principle of education, training, and information as well. Students gain invaluable insights into the energy sector and the workings of government, preparing them to be informed, active citizens. This educational journey fosters a deep sense of community concern and highlights the cooperative commitment to nurturing the next generation. “The students not only get to experience historical sites, monuments, and memorials firsthand, they learn about the history of electric cooperatives,” said Deller. “How co-ops are different than other types of utilities and the incredible work they have done and continue to do across rural America.”

Michigan delegates met with Sen. Debbie Stabenow, as well as engaged in a candid conversation with staffers from Rep. Jack Bergman’s office.

Great Lakes Energy CEO Shaun Lamp attended this year’s Youth Tour as a chaperone. He invited students along for his morning runs, where they asked him questions about the industry and career paths. He was impressed by their thoughtfulness and preparedness.

“The engagement, knowledge level, and enthusiasm of the delegates was fantastic,” noted Lamp. “We didn’t prep them with questions for their meeting with [Rep. Bergman’s] staff, but they asked really good and relevant questions on their own. It’s a reminder that their generation is going to do some great things.”

Cooperation Among Cooperatives

Through Youth Tour, there is a continuous connection to “cooperation among cooperatives,” another key principle. This national initiative sees cooperatives across the country working together to create a unified and enriching experience for all participants. It’s a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we collaborate and support each other.

“My favorite part of Youth Tour was the people. My peers were not only willing to push me intellectually, but also physically as we did many miles of walking,” said Winsor. “The sights and experiences would not have been as memorable if not for the people I was with.”

Youth Tour exemplifies the very essence of cooperative principles. By investing in our youth and providing them with these enriching experiences, we are cultivating a new generation of leaders who are committed to reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy.

“I cannot say enough how impressed I am with all 17 delegates from Michigan. It was an honor and privilege to spend time with these young people,” reflected Lamp. “They give me great confidence that our future is in good hands.”