By Teresa Peterman, Presque Isle

1 1/2 pounds baby potatoes, halved (20–24 potatoes)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon melted butter, for drizzling sprinkle of sea salt



Parmesan Mixture

1/2 cup grated Parmesan (fine texture)

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder (or onion powder)

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or thyme

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon coarse black pepper

Dipping Sauce

3/4 cup sour cream or plain yogurt, or a combination of both

1/4 cup finely chopped green onions or chives

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 F. Mix all of the ingredients for the “Parmesan Mixture” in a bowl. Drizzle olive oil in 9×13 glass baking dish. Tilt dish to spread all over the base. Use a spoon to scatter the Parmesan Mixture over the base and spread as evenly as you can. Once sprinkled, do not touch or try to spread. Place halved potatoes, cut side down, on top of Parmesan, pressing firmly. Drizzle top of potatoes with melted butter (or spray with butter spray), then sprinkle with salt. Bake potatoes for 35–40 minutes or until they are soft and the Parmesan crust is deep golden (note: you can check through the bottom of the glass). Let rest for 5 minutes. Use a small spatula to cut between every 4–5 potatoes, cutting through the Parmesan crust that binds the potatoes. Serve cheese side up. Mix dipping sauce ingredients together and serve with potatoes (optional). Serves 4–5 people.