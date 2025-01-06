Back in 2019, Tyler Leipprandt was balancing life as a teacher with a side hustle in drone photography—primarily in real estate. Fast forward to today, and he’s still finding his balance—only now, it’s while dangling from helicopters, capturing Michigan’s most iconic landscapes from above.

A Leap of Faith

Leipprandt’s shift from teaching to full-time photography wasn’t a decision made lightly. Like so many, his life was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced him to juggle the demands of returning to the classroom while expanding his photography business. Soon, managing both became unsustainable. In a bold move, Leipprandt sold his house in Bad Axe, left his teaching job, and relocated to Traverse City to pursue photography full-time as Michigan Sky Media.

“It was daunting,” Leipprandt reflected. “Leaving a stable job with benefits to do something on my own wasn’t easy. But with my family’s support, I was dedicated to making it work.”

With hard work and perseverance, Leipprandt not only survived but thrived. His business expanded beyond real estate photography into landscapes and aerial shots of major sporting events. His now-famous “Dangle Series”—photographs captured while he’s suspended from helicopters—cemented his reputation as a daring and talented photographer. In just four years, he built a notable client base that includes Pure Michigan, the State of Michigan, and the Baltimore Ravens.

A Passion for Aviation and Michigan’s Landscapes

Aviation has always been a passion for Leipprandt, stemming from a family love of air shows and his sister’s service in the Air Force. This enthusiasm for flight led him to capture stunning stadium flyovers and large sporting events. His most iconic photo, taken at the Rose Bowl with a B-2 bomber soaring overhead, perfectly encapsulates his love for both sports and aviation.

“When I saw a Rose Bowl flyover photo from years ago, I knew I had to capture it for myself.” Leipprandt shared. “There’s something special about the roar of a flyover—it’s exhilarating, and it brings together my love for service, sports, and photography.”

The Making of ‘MIconic’

Leipprandt’s dream of creating a professional coffee table book began with a homemade project. “My wife and I made our first book online, and we sold 100 copies,” he recalled. “It was a fun project, but I knew I wanted to do something on a more professional level.”

This opportunity emerged after a Traverse City newspaper featured his Rose Bowl photo, leading to connections with a publisher. By February 2023, Leipprandt was working on “MIconic,” a book that took nine months to complete and was released this fall.

“MIconic” is structured regionally, beginning in Michigan’s Thumb, where Leipprandt’s photography journey started. Each chapter includes one to two backstories, giving readers insight into the photos and the moments behind them. “I wanted the book to be engaging and interactive,” Leipprandt explained. “Those stories and connections have shaped my path.”

For Leipprandt, photography goes beyond capturing beautiful images. It’s about the people he meets and the stories tied to each shot. “It’s not always about the photo itself,” he said. “It’s about how the moment happened, who you’re with, and the memories that come from those experiences.”