Nestled in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, far from the glitz of the Alps or the Rockies, lies Pine Mountain—a place where world-class athletes soar, and a small-town community comes together in a way that rivals the most famous ski venues.

As Iron Mountain gears up to host the 2025 Pine Mountain FIS Continental Cup Feb. 21–23, this rural Midwest town is proving once again that it doesn’t take global prestige to create an unforgettable event—just heart, dedication, and one heck of a tailgate.

A Proud Heritage: Pine Mountain and the FIS Continental Cup

Pine Mountain Ski Jump is widely regarded as one of the best ski jumping hills globally. You read that right—globally. It is one of a handful of ski jumps in North America to host an FIS-accredited Continental Cup (formerly known as the International Ski Federation, but now called the International Ski & Snowboard Federation.) This event serves as a critical stepping stone for athletes looking to compete in the FIS World Cup and the Winter Olympics, drawing athletes from all over the world.

The Kiwanis Ski Club, a nonprofit organization founded in the 1930s, has nurtured this reputation and takes on the daunting task of organizing and executing this world-class event.

A World-Class Event: Tailgating and Spectators

In addition to the high-quality competition, Pine Mountain is home to one of the largest tailgating events in the Midwest. Every year, approximately 10,000 spectators flock to the site, with tailgating spots selling out quickly. Some spots have been reserved by the same families for generations, creating a sense of continuity and tradition that can be felt the moment you enter the grounds. Tailgaters deck out their spaces with BBQ grills and flags from participating countries, providing an international and festive atmosphere that’s as much a part of the event as the ski jumping itself.

This unique combination of top-tier athleticism and community engagement makes Pine Mountain an unforgettable stop on the Continental Cup circuit, as well as a welcome contributor to the local economy, with local hotels, restaurants, and shops benefitting from the influx of visitors.

“The economic impact of this event is huge, bringing people from all over the country,” said Kiwanis Ski Club member and volunteer Daniel Freeman. “Iron Mountain and Kingsford are proud to host this event and share our piece of the U.P. with the world.”

The Heart and Soul: Volunteers and Community Spirit

What truly makes the FIS Continental Cup at Pine Mountain special, however, is the incredible effort of its volunteers. The event might not have the glitzy infrastructure of more famous ski resorts, but it has something that’s arguably more valuable: a dedicated group of volunteers whose hard work and passion allow the event to match the professionalism of any other competition on the global stage.

The Kiwanis Ski Club, with fewer than 100 active members, organizes and runs the event, supported by a larger network of community volunteers. These individuals handle everything, from shoveling steps and icing tracks to measuring the depth and pitch of the snow on the jump. Volunteers brave harsh winter conditions to keep the event running smoothly and ensure that Pine Mountain Ski Jump meets the high standards set by the FIS, giving athletes the kind of professional experience they expect at any international competition.

“We have a wonderful history of ski jumping in our community,” said Freeman. “The way our volunteers show up and execute at the highest level is a testament to our spirit of volunteerism.”

This is not the Swiss Alps, but the Continental Cup at Pine Mountain stands shoulder to shoulder with other renowned events—in large part due to the communities who show up, give their all, and literally help athletes fly.