When the Rural Electrification Act (REA) passed in 1936, it did more than bring electric lines to farms—it powered a movement. Built by neighbors for neighbors, electric cooperatives transformed rural life. Nearly 90 years later, that same spirit continues to connect Michigan’s rural communities—not just with electricity, but with tools for resilience, innovation, and opportunity.

This October, during National Cooperative Month, we’re reminded that co-ops are more than utilities—we are community builders. Michigan’s electric cooperatives honor that legacy by ensuring electric reliability and staying rooted in the values that built us: service, commitment, and cooperation.

Electric Reliability: Powering Rural Progress

Keeping the lights on in rural Michigan requires long-term planning and reliable generation. That’s why electric co-ops are investing in system upgrades, new energy resources, and smart technology to meet growing demand and withstand increasingly severe weather.

“Just like we brought power to the countryside nearly a century ago, co-ops are now bringing new and exciting energy options to the places that need it most,” said MECA CEO & President John Kran. “It’s not just about connection—it’s about unlocking potential in every rural home, farm, and business.”

Cooperatives ensure members have the dependable, affordable power they need—whether through traditional sources or renewable projects like solar, wind, and peaking plants. Reliability is the foundation of everything co-ops do, because when the power stays on, rural communities can thrive.

Democracy in Action: A Voice for Every Member

One of the most powerful aspects of the co-op model is that it’s not just a service—it’s a partnership. Co-ops are owned by the members they serve. That means you have a voice in how your co-op is run.

Every member has the right to vote for their board of directors, who set policy and guide decision-making. Even better? Members can run for the board themselves. It’s a grassroots, democratic process that ensures our direction is always grounded in the needs of the community—not outside investors.

Participation is at the heart of the cooperative difference. From attending your annual meeting to serving on the board, your voice helps shape the future of your electric cooperative.

The Power of Community

Electric cooperatives are neighbors, partners, and problem-solvers. Every decision same make starts with a simple question: What’s best for our members? That’s why same invest in schools, support scholarships, advocate for rural issues, and work 24/7 to restore power in any conditions.

“Electric co-ops were founded on the idea that we’re stronger together. Every pole we set, every line we run, every investment we make—it all comes back to serving people, not profits,” said Kran. “That’s the power of community.”