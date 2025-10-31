For the Korson family of Montcalm County, life has always been measured by the seasons. Spring brings planting, summer calls for trimming, fall demands harvest, and winter delivers the reward—families gathered around Christmas trees that took a decade or more to grow. This year, that steady cycle of farm work has blossomed into a once-in-a-lifetime honor: One of their evergreens will soon stand tall in the White House Blue Room as the official Christmas tree of the United States. The Korsons earned this honor by winning a National Christmas Tree Association contest.

“This is our Super Bowl,” says Great Lakes Energy member Rex Korson, who now runs the farm his parents started back in 1973. “You don’t get here overnight. It’s years of work, of always asking yourself how to get better.”

A Family Business Built on Determination

The roots of Korson’s Tree Farms run deep. What began with Rex’s father Wayne, an accountant who turned to trees when steady work proved hard to find, has grown into a 1,000-acre operation that produces tens of thousands of trees and wreaths each year. Over the decades, Wayne, Rex, and now the next generation have poured themselves into the farm. Their journey reflects what farming in Michigan means: resilience when times are lean and pride when the hard work pays off.

Rex’s children, including his oldest son, Jack, who recently finished his MBA and joined the farm full time, represent the future of that legacy. Like so many family farms, the torch is being passed along, one growing season at a time.

While the Korson name is on the farm, Rex and his wife Jessica are quick to point out they don’t do this alone. The employees who shear, haul, irrigate, and harvest year after year are part of the family.

“We couldn’t do any of this without our crews,” Jessica said. “They give their full effort, and we couldn’t ask for better. They’re not just employees; they’re part of the Korson story.”

Competing With Heart

Christmas tree competitions aren’t new to the Korsons. Over the years, they’ve supplied trees for the Michigan Governor’s Mansion and even the vice president’s home. But the White House stage is the pinnacle, the place every grower dreams of. It didn’t come easily. The family has entered the national competition six times before finally taking home the Grand Champion title.

Winning requires more than luck. It’s generations of knowledge, an eye for detail, and the kind of gumption that pushes a farmer to rise before dawn and stay out until dark.

“Each year we think ‘how can we improve?’” said Jessica. “You don’t settle. You just keep pushing yourself to be better.”

A Win for Michigan, a Win for Farmers

When news broke that Korson’s Tree Farms had finally claimed the crown, their hometown and the Michigan farming community rejoiced. Neighbors stopped by with congratulations. Calls poured in from fellow growers across the state. For Rex and Jessica, it wasn’t about politics or spotlight. It was about representing Michigan farmers—the people who work hard, act as stewards, and ask for little more than the chance to keep their land thriving for the next generation.

After all, Michigan ranks third in the nation in Christmas tree production and grows more varieties than any other state. The Korsons’ win shines a national light on that strength and on the thousands of families who make their living in agriculture.

Heading to Washington

The head White House usher and grounds superintendent visited the farm to select the exact tree—an 18-foot evergreen tall enough to replace the Blue Room’s chandelier.

In November, just before Thanksgiving, the Korson family will stand on the White House lawn as the First Lady accepts their tree, delivered by horse-drawn carriage.

It is the fruit of decades of labor, a once-in-a-lifetime dream rooted in patience, tenacity, and family. However, deep roots don’t stop growing. For the Korsons, this honor is not a finish line but a reminder that with determination and care, even a once-in-a-lifetime moment can grow again—perhaps into twice in a lifetime. Perhaps even more.