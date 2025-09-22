The Ontonagon County Rural Electrification Association (OCREA) held its Annual Meeting on Saturday, June 21, at Chassell High School. Members from the co-op’s seven district service area attended the event, which featured election results, reports from the co-op staff, a discussion of old and new business, prize drawings and lunch.

Board President William Hodges began the meeting by welcoming everyone and introducing the members of the board as well as the other REA representatives that were present at the meeting.

Secretary Ann Gasperich announced that there was no need for an election committee since the district 1, district 3, and district 5 directors ran unopposed this year. Randy Myhren, the incumbent for district 1 (Green/Firesteel/Toivola), Jack Lehto, the incumbent for district 3 (Pelkie/Harman/Aura) and Mike Gaunt, the incumbent for district 5 (Chassell/Keweenaw Bay) will retain their seats until the 2028 election.

Vice Chair Calvin Koski reported there are 54 members present, and an additional 16 proxy votes. A quorum was attained by the 54 in person, and the additional proxy votes, 16.

Chair Hodges spoke to the main purpose of the Annual Meeting, which is to provide important information to the members and stated there were several reports to be presented. He called on CEO Dallas Aho to provide the financial report. Ontonagon REA continues to be examined by an independent auditing firm. CEO Aho then asked Operations Manager, Justin Sironen to provide an update on the operations of the cooperative. Jack Lehto, Ontonagon Board Member, provided an update to the net metering policy.

Presentations were made by:

• Diana Torola, OREA, Youth Tour Winner

• John Kran, President of Michigan Electric Cooperative Association, (MECA)

• Tom Sobeck, Retired CFO & CEO of Presque Isle Electric and Gas, Ontonagon REA Consultant

The meeting concluded with a prize drawing and a luncheon prepared by the Keweenaw Coop.

2025 Annual Election of Officers

President: Mike Gaunt – Chassell/Keweenaw Bay District

Vice President: William Hodges – Lake Linden District

Secretary: Mildred Ann Gasperich – Boston District

Treasurer: Randy Myhren – Green/Firesteel/Toivola District

Paul Koski – Ewen/Trout Creek/Lake Mine District

Calvin Koski – Aura District

Jack Lehto – Pelkie/Harman/Aura