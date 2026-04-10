THANK YOU TO OUR LINEWORKERS!

April 18 we proudly honor the dedicated men and women of Ontonagon Rural Electrification Association who work around the clock to keep the lights on and our communities powered—through storms, extreme cold, and long hours on the job.

Lineworkers are the backbone of our electric system. They climb poles, navigate rugged terrain, and respond during outages to ensure reliable power for homes, farms, and businesses throughout our service area. Their skill, courage, and commitment make life brighter for all of us.

Please join us in saying THANK YOU to our lineworkers today—and every day! Ontonagon REA appreciates your service. #ThankALineworker