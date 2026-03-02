A regular air conditioning tune-up is one of the best ways to prepare your home for warmer weather. Even when your system appears to be running normally, routine maintenance can improve performance, efficiency, and reliability before summer demand puts extra strain on your equipment.

Improve Efficiency

Over time, normal wear and tear can reduce your system’s performance, even if everything seems to be working fine. A professional tune-up ensures your A/C is operating efficiently before the hottest months of the year. Scheduling an air conditioning tune-up is one of the simplest ways to protect your comfort and your investment.

Lower Energy Costs

When components are clean, properly adjusted, and running smoothly, your system doesn’t have to work as hard to cool your home. This improved efficiency can reduce energy use, which may lead to lower electric bills.

Fewer Unexpected and Costly Breakdowns

During a tune-up, a trained technician can identify minor issues before they turn into major, costly repairs. Catching problems early can help avoid inconvenient system failures when you need cooling the most.

Regular tune-ups can extend the life of your air conditioning system. Just like a car that receives routine maintenance, an A/C system that’s properly cared for tends to last longer and perform more reliably. This can delay the need for a costly replacement and help you get the most value from your equipment.

To make routine maintenance even more worthwhile, qualifying A/C tune-ups are eligible for a rebate credited directly to your electric bill. This incentive helps offset the cost of maintenance while encouraging energy-efficient operation.

Visit ontonagon.coop/energy-rebate.php to learn more about all the rebates and energy-savings incentives Ontonagon REA is offering.