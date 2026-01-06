2025 Ontonagon REA Photo Contest Winners

Congratulations to the four Ontonagon REA members who each received a $50 bill credit after being randomly selected from all 2025 photo contest submissions featured in Michigan Country Lines.



We sincerely thank everyone who shared their photos with us this year. Member submissions for the 2026 contest are now encouraged and appreciated!

Upcoming Topics and Deadlines:

Sunrise to Sunset, due Jan. 25 (March/April issue)

Birds, due March 25 (May/June issue)



To submit photos, and for details and instructions, go to http://bit.ly/countrylines.

May/June

Teddy got through the fence.

Submitted by: Dora Silk

July/Aug

Happy kids exploring waterfalls.

Submitted by: Emily Johnson

Nov./Dec.

Hazel and Leo, best buds.

Submitted by: Sandy Menge