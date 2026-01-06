2025 Ontonagon REA Photo Contest Winners

Congratulations to the four Ontonagon REA members who each received a $50 bill credit after being randomly selected from all 2025 photo contest submissions featured in Michigan Country Lines.
We sincerely thank everyone who shared their photos with us this year. Member submissions for the 2026 contest are now encouraged and appreciated!
Upcoming Topics and Deadlines:
Sunrise to Sunset, due Jan. 25 (March/April issue)
Birds, due March 25 (May/June issue)
To submit photos, and for details and instructions, go to http://bit.ly/countrylines.
May/June
Teddy got through the fence.
Submitted by: Dora Silk
July/Aug
Happy kids exploring waterfalls.
Submitted by: Emily Johnson
Nov./Dec.
Hazel and Leo, best buds.
Submitted by: Sandy Menge
Nov./Dec.
What’s this fuzzy thing?
Karla Yoder