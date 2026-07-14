Strengthening Our Cooperative Through Community

At its core, our electric cooperative is about more than delivering reliable power—it’s about people. It’s about neighbors helping neighbors and a shared commitment to making our communities stronger and more connected.

Living here in the UP, we know community isn’t just a nice idea— it’s essential. Rural distances, long winters, and smaller populations mean we depend on one another in meaningful ways. As your cooperative, we recognize there is always more we can do to strengthen that connection with you, our members.

One of our guiding principles is “Concern for Community.” While it has always guided our work, we also see it as an area where we can continue to grow and improve.

Finding New Ways to Connect

Community involvement doesn’t need to be complicated. Some of the most meaningful connections come from simply spending time together and having open conversations.

Looking ahead, we’re working to create more opportunities to connect in ways that feel accessible and welcoming. This includes exploring ideas like informal park gatherings where members can meet staff in a relaxed setting, as well as hosting events at our office that offer a chance to meet our employees and board members while sharing a meal.

We’re also looking at how we can better reach members who may not attend in-person events. Expanding our use of surveys and other feedback tools will help ensure more voices are heard, no matter how you choose to engage.

Empowering Member Participation

As a member-owner of this cooperative, your involvement plays an important role in shaping our future. We know there is an opportunity to encourage greater participation—whether that’s through voting, attending meetings, or simply sharing your thoughts with us.

Our goal is to make it easier and more meaningful for members to stay involved and informed.

Building Stronger Connections

We also see an opportunity to strengthen relationships within the communities we serve. By working more closely with local organizations, schools, and community groups, we can better understand local needs and find ways to contribute in a more meaningful way.

Looking Ahead

We view these efforts as part of an ongoing commitment to do better and be more connected to the members we serve. Building a stronger cooperative doesn’t happen all at once—it happens through small, consistent steps and a willingness to listen and improve.

In the months ahead, you’ll see us taking those steps and exploring new ways to engage. When opportunities arise, we encourage you to take part, share your feedback, and help us continue to grow.

Thank you for being part of our cooperative and for helping guide us forward.