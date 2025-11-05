May Your Holidays Be Merry and Bright

By Dallas Aho, General Manager

As November kicks off, it’s hard to believe we’ll soon be gathering with family and friends to celebrate the holiday season. This festive time of year brings joy and warmth, but as the weather gets cooler and we spend more time indoors, the holidays can also bring increased energy use and a higher risk of electrical and fire hazards.

As your local electric cooperative, our team at Ontonagon REA is committed to your well-being. This month, I’d like to share a few practical tips to help you stay safe and efficient during the holiday season.

Safety first.

My family truly enjoys decorating our home for the holidays. Before we deck the halls, I always check electrical cords and light strands to make sure they aren’t frayed or damaged. This gives us peace of mind, knowing our holiday lights are ready to brighten our home safely. I also double-check the lights we use outside to make sure they’re rated for outdoor use.

Like many households, we also enjoy holiday-scented candles. While festive, candles can create fire hazards and should never be left unattended. One of the best and easiest ways to safeguard your home is to test smoke alarms often. I test mine on the first of each month, so it’s easy to remember. Testing smoke alarms only takes a few seconds and could save lives, so make it a habit.

‘Tis the season for savings.

Spending more time indoors with a few more guests in the home can really impact home energy use. By taking a few small steps to save energy during the holiday season, you can lower your bills.

I like to remind my family members to mind the thermostat. Since heating and cooling account for the majority of home energy consumption, the thermostat is one of the best places to make savings. Lower it a few degrees, especially when family or friends are stopping by. Good company brings additional warmth to your home.

Your family can also save energy by decorating with LED holiday lights. LEDs are the most energy-efficient lighting options available, and they last much longer than traditional bulbs.

There’s no denying one of the best parts of the holiday season is the food–not just the meals but the time we spend together in the kitchen. There are many ways to save in the heart of your home, but one of the best approaches is to cook with smaller countertop appliances, such as air fryers, slow cookers, and toaster ovens. These handy appliances consume a fraction of the energy used to heat the oven, creating the perfect recipe for mealtime and energy savings.

I hope you will implement some of these energy-saving and safety tips into your holiday plans. From your friends at Ontonagon REA, we wish you a merry and bright holiday season.