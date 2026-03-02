By: Chris Lewis

When Steve Hamilton was just 5 years old, his parents bought a snowmobile. Although they didn’t know it at the time, this purchase would have a profound impact on his life.

Fast-forward nearly 35 years, and today, he is the owner of Hamilton’s North Coast Adventures, one of Michigan’s most successful snowmobile rental businesses.

Ultra Motivated, Ultra Sincere

Before he became involved with this highly popular, Ontonagon-based tourist destination, Hamilton served in the military. He also operated a photography business, which led him to photograph various snowmobile races.

Although he was able to experience snowmobiling regularly, something was missing. Hamilton wanted to be a part of the action and ride himself. In addition, he desired to move from Waunakee, Wisconsin, to Wakefield, as he fell in love with the Porcupine Mountains while snowmobiling throughout the area for years.

So, in 2015, he decided to transform his dream into reality. Upon moving to Wakefield, he began to work for a plastic injection mold-making company. On the side, he also served numerous Western Upper Peninsula communities as a snowmobile and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) guide. While offering “Borderland Waterfall UTV Tours” at the Montreal River Gorge—which features a 200-foot-deep canyon on the border of Michigan and Wisconsin—he realized he had a real opportunity to become self-employed.

In 2016, he named his business Hamilton’s North Coast Adventures to increase his snowmobile and UTV tour clientele and focus solely on them. Five years later, he purchased a 1,100-acre property, which he used to create a campground and to rent snowmobiles and UTVs.

To truly differentiate Hamilton’s North Coast Adventures, he partnered with Polaris and the state of Michigan in 2024, via the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office. Through the partnership, Hamilton launched the world’s first fully electrified, off-road rental program.

As a result, customers can drive electric vehicles on the Pioneer ORV Trail, the United States’ first-ever all-electric, off-road trail system. Over 100 miles long, the trail system features four solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

“We are very sincere and genuine with everything we do at Hamilton’s North Coast Adventures,” Hamilton said.

“We’re ultra motivated, ultra passionate, and pretty infectious with our love for the area, leading our customers to come back again and again.”

An Ambassador for Adventure Vehicles

Over the past 10 years, Hamilton has become an ambassador for adventure vehicles, from snowmobiles to UVs to EVs. He strives to show not only how fun the vehicles can be, but also how safe they are.

“We specialize in teaching people how to snowmobile,” he emphasized. “If you’ve never snowmobiled before, we’ll turn you into the most experienced sledder in one or two days.”

Hamilton and his staff teach customers how to use trail maps, trail signage, and the snowmobiles themselves. They’ll also have an opportunity to ride various trails, including one to Porcupine Mountain State Park and Lake of the Clouds, arguably Michigan’s most photographed area.

But he doesn’t just work with beginners. He rents snowmobiles to experienced sledders, too, as he has multiple premium, turbocharged, and high-horsepower snowmobiles.

As the weather warms, he also welcomes guests to ride UVs on his own 15 miles of trails. If they’d like, they can ride on more than 600 miles of accessible public trails.

“We provide two-hour property tours in the summer,” Hamilton said. “Again, I focus on showing guests how fun adventure vehicles can be, while also riding them safely.”

Camping in Mother Nature

Recently, Hamilton created a campground that is built around the property’s existing ash, aspen, and red and white oak trees. Featuring several sites ranging in length from 25 to 60 feet, the rustic campground also offers high-speed fiber Wi-Fi internet, two water spigots, and a septic pump.

“It’s the oldest-looking, brand-new campground most people have ever seen,” he noted. “We’re really excited about it.”

He’s excited about another aspect as well. In the near future, Hamilton’s North Coast Adventures will also have a new rental office, complete with running water, bathrooms, and showers. All customers will have access to it.

Therefore, each customer will have everything they need onsite, enabling them to fully relish their time at Hamilton’s North Coast Adventures during every season—spring, summer, fall, and winter.

“Our guests’ vacation time is limited, but their vacations never should be,” Hamilton said. “Now they’ll be able to enjoy our area’s hidden gems without having to drive for necessities.”

He added, “At Hamilton’s North Coast Adventures, the future is bright, and the sky is truly the limit. I can’t wait for what’s to come!”

Hamilton’s North Coast Adventures

906-884-3005

hamiltonsnorthcoast.com