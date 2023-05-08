By Janet Cather, Midwest Energy

Ingredients:

1 pound ground pork, browned (I use chorizo, but you can use plain/Italian too)

2 cups shredded Mexican blend cheddar cheese, divided

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chiles, drained

8 (8-inch) flour tortillas (I use whole wheat)

6 large eggs

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup unsweetened milk of choice (I use unsweetened soy milk)

1 tablespoon flour

• favorite jarred salsa

• diced green onions, for topping, optional



Optional Serving Sides:

• sour cream

• hash browns/tater tots

• Mexican street corn

• additional salsa

Directions:

Spray 9×13 metal pan with cooking spray (if using glass, cooking time may vary). Combine browned sausage with 1 cup cheese and diced green chiles. Place 1/8 (around 1/2 cup+) of the mixture down the center of each tortilla. Roll up and place seam side down in the baking dish. In another large bowl, whisk/beat the eggs, heavy cream, milk, and flour (note: it’s best to first shake the flour with a portion of the milk in a small lidded container, around 4 ounces, to ensure the flour is blended in). Pour egg mixture evenly over the tortillas in the pan. Cover the dish and place in fridge for 6+ hours (this allows the tortillas time to absorb the egg mixture and prevent it from being too runny). Preheat the oven to 350 F when ready to bake. Remove cover from the dish and sprinkle the remaining 1 cup cheese over the tortillas. Bake covered with foil for 40–45 minutes. Uncover and bake for another 10–15 minutes. Remove dish from oven and spread as much salsa as you want on top of the tortillas. You can add the diced green onions at this point too. Serve with remaining salsa along with any other chosen sides. Enjoy! Note: I prep this recipe around 10 a.m. for a 7 p.m. dinner. Or, you can prep the night before for a hearty breakfast.