Last year TEC began the transition to automated metering infrastructure (AMI) because of the many benefits it offers. Today we have converted nearly 10% of our system over and we are beginning to see the benefits firsthand. Take a look at how the system is already delivering on its expected benefits.

Expected Benefit

With data from the AMI system coming directly to our office, TEC will be able to read your meter remotely.

Our Experience

We have around 1,000 members who no longer need to read their meters. We have a consistent 30-day reading, keeping bills steady. There are also no meter reading charges for those who may forget, and there’s no need to go on members’ property for those readings.

Expected Benefit

With more detailed information about what is happening in the field, we will be able to respond faster to outages.

Our Experience

We have had occasions where we have found an outage before members were aware they even had an outage. In addition, in some cases, we were are able to send a one-man crew to determine the cause and possibly fix the issue without sending a full crew.

Expected Benefit

With automatic meter tampering alerts, we will be able to reduce the possibility of energy theft, saving the cooperative and its members money.

Our Experience

Tamper alerts so far have only discovered legitimate electrical repairs, but irregular usage issues have discovered some potential issues, saving members from costly monetary loss.

Expected Benefit

With more data, we will be able to improve power quality and safety by being proactive and correcting problems such as high/low voltage, part power, blinks, and overheating meter bases that could become a fire hazard, to name a few.

Our Experience

We have found voltage issues that members were not aware of and over temperature issues that could cause fire issues. This allowed us to correct those issues before they became a larger problem such as loss of appliances, loss of power due to service damage, and potential loss of property due to fire.

Expected Benefit

With the new system, we will be able to offer more information about the amount of electricity you are using. We can help you diagnose problems leading to high energy bills.

Our Experience

Accurate 30-day readings with daily information have allowed us to help diagnose usage issues such as faulty equipment, equipment that members weren’t aware

was running, and seasonal usage patterns that members may not have realized were occurring.