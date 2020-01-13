Beware Of Other Online Payment Sites

Paying your Thumb Electric Cooperative bill online is fast, easy and free when you use our website— tecmi.coop. Beware of hidden fees from other payment websites.

Pay your TEC bill online at any time. If you accidentally select another payment website to make your bill payment, you risk possible extra charges and payment processing delays. Make sure our website with the address as written above appears before making a payment. Some websites allow visitors to pay their local utility bills with the utility’s name and company logo appearing on the site. Thumb Electric Cooperative is not affiliated with any third-party website that offers utility payment service.

If you pay your Thumb Electric bill on a third-party website, you risk:

Extra charges levied by the third party for each transaction on their website.

Delays up to two weeks or more before the payment is posted to your TEC account. For some members, the delay could result in the account being disconnected for nonpayment if payment is not received in time to avoid shut-off. Even if late payment does not result in a shut-off, late payment fees could be charged to the account. Members can avoid these risks by taking advantage of payment options offered directly from their cooperative.

Thumb Electric offers several free and convenient payment methods. Choose whatever option works best for you:

AutoPay: Your payment is automatically deducted each month from either your checking or savings account, credit card or debit card.

SmartHub: Pay with the app or online at tecmi.coop. Make a one-time payment from your checking or savings account, or credit card or debit card.

Mail: Send in payment to our Ubly office at 2231 Main St., Ubly, MI 48475.

MoneyGram: Cash option at MoneyGram locations.

Any location of Northstar Bank or Mayville State Bank.

PhonePay: Pay at any time by using our automated pay-by-phone service. We accept payment by credit card or checking or savings over the phone. Simply dial 800-327-0166 or 989-658-8571, then choose option 1 to make a payment.

In person: Ubly office counter, drive-through or night deposit dropbox.