Meet Jason

How long have you been a lineman?

I’ve been a lineman for almost 25 years, and I’ve been with TEC for nearly two.

Did you start your trade right out of high school?

I didn’t. I began work at my dad’s steel fabricating business, Kuhl Construction, which serves the farm community. I would cut and weld steel parts for farm equipment. I enjoyed my time at the shop, but my dad encouraged me to get into linework.

What’s your favorite part of the job?

When you’re a lineman, it’s never the same day twice. You’re always on a new job site where there is a new challenge and something different to look at. I’m thankful to get to work outside.

What’s the most difficult part of your job?

Being on call 24/7.

Tell me about your family.

I’ve been married to my lovely wife, Anissa, for 22 years. Together, we have two sons—Dawson (15) and Treston (10).

Do you have any family traditions?

We head north to our family cabin in Roscommon, where we enjoy hunting, snowmobiling, sledding, and riding dirt bikes with the boys. We take annual summer vacations traveling to different states. We’ve also participated in the Huron County Fair with our boys raising animals.

What kind of animals do your boys raise?

Dawson has raised feeder steers for the past six years. The steers start as young calves and grow to 650+ pounds. Treston began raising goats. It’s a good experience that teaches the boys responsibility.

Do they sell them at the fair?

They do. Parting ways was a little tough at first, but the boys know the trade-off is more free time, along with money to put in their savings accounts.

Do you have any hobbies?

I enjoy bowling, and I golf when I can. My boys and I are each on a bowling league.

What’s the best piece of advice anyone has ever given you?

Never stop learning.