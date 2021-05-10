By: Dallas Braun, General Manager

At the special board meeting on March 23, the TEC Board of Directors approved the rate revisions as shown on page 8. This action allows the cooperative to continue to meet its financial debt, strengthen its equity position, and continue the responsible maintenance of the distribution system. The most recent Cost of Service Study (COSS), used to ensure all rate classes pay their fair portion, was used as a guide for the revisions. For the average residential member using 1,200 kWh per month, the monthly increase will be $2.60. At TEC, we continuously work to contain costs without compromising your electric service reliability. The last rate increase for TEC members occurred in 2018.

At the March 23 regular board meeting, Craig Osentoski was officially seated as the new Huron County District 2 director, as recommended by the Director Search and Selection Committee. Craig fills the vacancy recently created when Don Wolschleger stepped down as director, per TEC bylaws, when his permanent address was changed to the State of Florida. Don was a TEC director for 18 years, and we thank him for his service and commitment.

At the April 20 regular board meeting, the TEC Board of Directors took action to revise the TEC bylaws to allow the quorum of a meeting of members to be met in ways other than being physically present. In 2020, TEC’s in-person Annual Meeting was canceled due to COVID-19. It appears that COVID-19 concerns again will force the same for 2021. The language of TEC’s current bylaws only allows a quorum to be met by members that actually attend the meeting in person. The bylaw revisions as shown on page 9 will allow TEC to conduct business in a more responsible manner in current times.

TEC’s Annual Meeting, which will be closed to members due to ongoing COVID concerns, is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, 2021. As part of the Annual Meeting business, the director election and bylaw revision results will be read. The results for the approval of the 2019 Annual Meeting minutes, the 2019 financial statement, and the 2020 financial statement will also be read. The recording of the 2021 Annual Meeting will be made available on TEC’s website and Facebook page on Monday, June 14.