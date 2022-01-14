By Clint Seidl, Member Services Engineering Manager

Since the 1980s, Thumb Electric Cooperative has been selling electric-resistive water heaters to its members. Unfortunately, it has been decided that we will no longer be handling water heaters once the current inventory has been sold. There are a couple of reasons for this. First, on Jan. 1, 2022, the Department of Energy can seek civil penalties for any new electric-resistive water heaters installed in residential settings that are larger than 55 gallons. Compliance with this requirement would decrease our sales significantly. Secondly, there is a great amount of time and cost involved in operating our current water heater program. Elimination of this program will allow TEC the ability to dedicate more time to other priority areas.

These decisions will have an impact on all members that have purchased water heaters from TEC in the past. The changes are as follows:

of 2022.

of 2022. TEC will no longer be making service calls for repairs. Any warranty parts will need to be picked up at the Ubly office.

To obtain warranty parts from TEC, members must provide the old parts. Spare parts will not be given out.

Members who currently have a TEC water heater with a control will continue to get the water heater credit, but this too will likely change in the future.

Any warranty replacements for tank leaks will need to be handled by members directly through Vaughn. They can be contacted at 978-462-6683.

For those who may need large-capacity water heaters, such as 80- or 100-gallon capacities, they will still be available to purchase from other sources such as plumbers, hardware stores, or large box stores. For a residential setting, most water heaters going forward will be heat pump water heaters. TEC will be offering an energy efficiency credit of $500 on your electric account if you install a heat pump water heater at your residence.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at 989-658-8571.