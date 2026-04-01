For a few summer days in Charlevoix, Castle Farms became something more than a historic landmark. For three days, its stone walls, manicured grounds, and grand halls were the backdrop for thousands of personal histories as “Antiques Roadshow” rolled into Northern Michigan.

For Castle Farms owner, Linda Mueller, hosting “Antiques Roadshow” was more than a successful event. It was the realization of a long-held dream. A lifelong collector and steward of history, Mueller kept the show on her bucket list for years, imagining what it would mean to see the castle’s halls filled with stories carried in by people from across the region.

When the opportunity finally aligned, it wasn’t just a milestone for the property, but a deeply personal moment for the woman who has spent decades preserving the past and inviting others to connect with it.

The Email That Changed Everything

“We had reached out years ago,” said Kristin Frazho, Castle Farms’ general manager. “When we emailed again in 2023, a producer responded within a day. Suddenly, after years of imagining it, it was really happening.”

That response kicked off more than a year of planning. Producers, crew members, and logistics teams walked the property, mapping everything from parking and power needs to filming locations and crowd flow. The details were extensive, but Castle Farms was uniquely prepared.

With indoor and outdoor spaces, established infrastructure, and a staff accustomed to large-scale weddings and community events, the venue was definitely ready for its close-up.

“When the crew walked away, they told us Castle Farms set a new precedent for the show,” Frazho said. “To hear that during the show’s 30th season, and as their final stop of the year, was incredibly meaningful.”

Organized Chaos, Perfectly Orchestrated

For Director of Guest Experiences Jessica Anderson, the goal was always balance.

“We want events that enhance the community, not overwhelm it,” she said. “‘Antiques Roadshow’ brought people to Charlevoix in a way that felt thoughtful and intentional.”

During filming, roughly 4,500 guests passed through the castle, many arriving with wagons, boxes, and carefully wrapped heirlooms. Guests checked in, followed time slots, boarded trams, and moved through triage stations before meeting appraisers in the main filming areas.

“There was so much excitement,” Anderson said. “Even people who knew their item might not be valuable were grateful to be there, to have someone listen to their story.”

Where Objects Become Stories

That focus on storytelling over dollar signs mirrors Castle Farms’ own mission. The property’s restoration and vision have been guided by Mueller, whose extensive antique collections are displayed throughout the castle as tools for learning and connection.

“Linda teaches history through objects,” Anderson said. “Each item carries a story, which aligns perfectly with what ‘Antiques Roadshow’ does.”

During filming, that connection came full circle. Mueller recognized several appraisers from past interactions with her own collection, and watching her interviews unfold was a powerful moment for the staff.

“To see Linda glow, to watch her live out a dream she’s worked toward for more than a decade, was overwhelming,” Anderson said.

A Priceless Appraisal

If the experience itself were up for appraisal, both Frazho and Anderson agree its value can’t be measured.

“It’s priceless,” Frazho said. “For the town, for our team, for Linda, and for every guest who walked through the gates carrying a piece of their family’s history.”

As the episodes air this spring on PBS, viewers nationwide will see what unfolded at Castle Farms. History was not just appraised. It was shared, celebrated, and brought to life—one story at a time. This fulfilled a long-held dream and the castle’s very purpose.

Tune in to PBS for the Michigan episodes (subject to change) at pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/schedule/.

Castle Farms, Hour 2

Monday, April 6 at 8 p.m.