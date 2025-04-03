By Yvette Pecha

There are perhaps no two words in the English language that can evoke as much excitement and hope as “Play ball!” Baseball season is around the corner, and folks all over the country are rejoicing in its return.

In Michigan and other states with long, cold winters, the return of baseball also signifies a return to spring and embracing the outdoors. Daffodils are starting to push through the soil and robin sightings are becoming more frequent, but for some, the season’s true arrival is marked by the crack of a bat.

Beyond the Big Leagues: the Traverse City Pit Spitters

Many of us will pay close attention to the Detroit Tigers, who came out of nowhere last season to make it to the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. But the allure of baseball is not limited to those in large city locales with professional teams.

“Here, baseball isn’t just about the sport itself,” said Traverse City Pit Spitters General Manager Jacqueline Holm. “The Pit Spitters are a community asset—they’re part of the fabric that makes Traverse City a great place to live and work.” The team is part of the Northwoods League, which serves as a career development hub for collegiate players once the college baseball season ends. The league also has five softball teams; their inaugural season was in 2024.

A Unique Fan Experience

Holm says the small-scale operation brings a sense of belonging that might not be found in the big leagues. “Accessibility is really unparalleled. If you’re at a Tigers game, you’re not ever going to get the chance to talk to the catcher,” she said. “At this level, you can get to know the usher in your section, you can go to local entertainment events tied in to the team. And you could be seeing history in the making—many of these players have big-league potential and it’s just a matter of time before they get called up.” In fact, in recent years, more than 160 Northwoods League alumni have been drafted annually, and since 2019, 18 have come from the Pit Spitters’ roster.

Economic Impact and Community Support

In addition to offering spectators an intimate experience, the Pit Spitters are a vital part of the Traverse City business community—creating jobs, stimulating local entertainment spending, and providing visibility for other small businesses. Holm says the team has a $1.5 to $2 million impact each year. Because Turtle Creek Stadium, a Cherryland Electric Cooperative member and the Pit Spitters’ home base, is privately owned and funded, local support is vital to the success of the team. “Every dollar we make, we reinvest into the facility and the fan experience,” said Holm. “We continue to create this long-term, sustainable partnership so we can stay around and continue to make a difference in the community.”

Giving Back: the Pit Spitters Community Foundation

In keeping with the spirit of giving back, the Pit Spitters Community Foundation was established last year. The foundation strives to support local philanthropic initiatives, help other nearby organizations thrive, and enrich the lives of local youth and their families. Part of these efforts include hosting two annual youth baseball clinics where players, coaching staff, and team managers work with the kids on technique and conditioning. The foundation also hosts seven 50/50 raffles during Pit Spitters home games and oversees a jersey auction, with proceeds benefiting various community programs and initiatives.

The Power of Baseball

The philanthropy and sense of community wouldn’t be possible, however, without the spirit of and love for the game. “Everyone really rallies around this sport,” said Holm. “Baseball is one of the universal languages. Anyone can turn on a TV or go to a Little League game, and they’re going to understand what’s happening. Simply, it’s a great unifier, and I love what it does for those who live, work, and play in this area.”