When the weather warms up, plan to take in the beauty at one of these member-recommended Michigan restaurants with a view (in no particular order).
1Bentwood Tavern
New Buffalo
This gem of a restaurant is located in the Marina Grand Resort. There is scenic outside dining with great service and a great selection of delicious food and drinks. The atmosphere is light and airy, and you can feel a good energy.
Jeff Dorr, Presque Isle
2Stafford’s Pier Restaurant
Harbor Springs
Dining during the summertime can be either inside or out on the terrace overlooking the municipal marina. Once a week, the Harbor Springs Concert Band plays on the lawn nearby to add to your dining experience. Stafford trains their staff well, and it shows!
Mary Ennis, Great Lakes Energy
3Harbor Lights Grille
Carp Lake
It’s like stepping back in time. They have wonderful food for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and amazing homemade desserts. There is a beautiful lakeside view. The staff is very attentive and friendly.
Rebecca Rhea, Great Lakes Energy
4Knot Just A Bar
Omena
There are breathtaking views of the bay whether you’re on the beautiful deck or inside. They offer a great drink and food selection
with fresh flavors.
Judy Skowronski, Cherryland
5Clifford Lake Inn
Stanton
They have amazing food, and their desserts are delicious! The views of Clifford Lake from the deck are gorgeous, especially during sunset. It has a relaxed vibe, and they are very friendly. Sometimes floatplanes will land or take off from the water, which is a treat to see!
Jenna Irani, HomeWorks Tri-County
6Palette Bistro
Petoskey
This has a spectacular view of the bay, especially at sunset. Make sure you get a window seat to take in the unforgettable lake action while enjoying an exciting, eclectic menu. A customer favorite, the Forest Floor Soup, teeming with delectable mushrooms, never disappoints! The servers are knowledgeable and are always on point. Treat yourself to a relaxing meal overlooking Petoskey’s jewel.
Mary Ennis, Great Lakes Energy
7Blue Lake Tavern
Mecosta
This amazing place is a historic log cabin
and sits above the lake. The view never fails and the food, service and atmosphere are
all A+. I take people there during all Michigan seasons.
Lonna Bear, HomeWorks Tri-County
8Barrel Back Restaurant
Walloon Lake
There’s delicious food and a great atmosphere, and it overlooks Walloon Lake. On nice days, they open the huge garage-style doors for open air dining and incredible views!
Marlene Clark, Great Lakes Energy
Missed the best one in my book, the Epoufette Bayview Inn https://www.facebook.com/theepoufettebayviewinn/ and https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g42507-d948981-Reviews-Bay_View_Inn-Naubinway_Mackinac_County_Upper_Peninsula_Michigan.html
I’ve dined at several of the restaurants mentioned in this article, except for Staffords they don’t compete as far as the view goes.
Oh that is a great one! Thank you for sharing.