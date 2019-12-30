Adventures For Rural Veterans- Express Interest By Feb. 28

As far as Michigan’s electric cooperatives are concerned, there should be “No Barriers” to veterans with disabilities.

That’s the name—and the idea—behind Co-Bank’s No Barriers initiative.

Designed to help veterans with disabilities transform their lives through curriculum-based experience in challenging environments (think: climbing, rafting and hiking), the program takes place over a five-day expedition in Colorado.

As the program sponsor, CoBank will cover the full cost, including travel expenses, for each veteran.

Michigan’s cooperatives, along with other eligible CoBank borrowers, are invited to nominate veterans from our local community to participate in the No Barriers program.

So we are reaching out to you!

If you are a veteran, or you know of a veteran in our community who would like to participate in the No Barriers program, please complete the form below to express interest. Your co-op will follow-up with you with more detailed information.