U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow may be the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s recently minted Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, but Michigan’s senior senator didn’t start her career amidst accolades in glitzy ballrooms.

A Foundation of Service

Raised in Clare, Michigan, where “neighbors helping neighbors” was not only a sentiment but a way of life, Stabenow has spent decades ensuring that Michigan’s rural regions, farmers, and electric cooperatives thrive.

Stabenow’s rural upbringing profoundly shaped her approach to public service. She recalls the close-knit nature of her hometown, where her parents—a nurse and a small business owner—instilled the values of hard work, community, and giving back.

“My family wasn’t political,” said Stabenow. “But they instilled in their children that if you benefit from something, you owe it to pay it back. It’s your responsibility to help where you can.”

Rolling Up Her Sleeves

She found an opportunity to help as a 24-year-old graduate student at Michigan State University working to stop the closure of a nursing home—the last in Ingham County serving low-income seniors.

The facility was saved, but Stabenow’s fight was just beginning. One of the key leaders trying to close the facility was the county commissioner in her own district. The next election, Stabenow ran against that commissioner—and won his seat. Two years later, she was the chair of the board—the first woman and youngest to hold that position in Ingham County.

From there, her journey led to the Michigan House of Representatives, U.S. House, and ultimately the U.S. Senate, fueled by a commitment to the most pressing needs of the communities she served.

Advancing Rural Development

It’s unsurprising then that Stabenow sought government committees that would most directly impact her constituents. As chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Stabenow became a fierce advocate and authored multiple farm bills that expanded the scope of agricultural policy.

“What we grow in Michigan reflects what people want,” she said, highlighting the significance of tailoring policies to the diverse needs of farmers and consumers.

Her leadership extended to food security programs, bio-based economies, and clean energy initiatives, all designed to bolster economic viability and quality of life in rural areas. Through her efforts, Michigan’s farmers have gained access to expanded crop insurance, renewable energy resources, and grants supporting sustainable practices.

Championing Electric Cooperatives

Electric cooperatives hold a special place in Stabenow’s legacy. She has been a tireless advocate for rural economic development. Cherryland Electric Cooperative CEO Rachel Johnson notes that Cherryland has leveraged a federal USDA program to create a revolving loan fund that has supported almost 40 locally owned small businesses in their service territory with over $7 million of zero-interest loans to expand their businesses and create and retain local jobs.

“The impact of our loan fund will be felt for generations, and we are incredibly proud of the success of our borrowers,” said Johnson. “None of this would be possible without Senator Stabenow’s support for rural Michigan.”

Additionally, Stabenow’s work on programs like the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) empowered electric cooperatives and rural communities to invest in renewable energy, reducing costs and environmental impact.

Her dedication to decarbonization was also reflected in her support for the New ERA grant program, a groundbreaking initiative that provides low-interest loans and grant funding for electric cooperatives transitioning to renewable energy sources.

“Jobs, energy access, and sustainability are interconnected,” she noted. “These programs help create prosperity in rural Michigan.”

A Legacy of Connection and Humility

Known for her approachability and collaborative spirit, Stabenow has worked alongside policymakers from both parties to achieve tangible results. Her relationships with rural constituents and cooperative members have remained authentic and grounded.

“She’s never forgotten where she came from,” said former MECA President Craig Borr. “Senator Stabenow stands for so much of what electric cooperatives stand for—collaboration, creative solutions, and community. She’s been a true champion of rural Michigan, and we will always be grateful for her policy work in the U.S. Senate.”

Now retired from the Senate, Stabenow looks forward to continuing her advocacy work from her home state. She also offers advice to Michiganders aspiring to public service:

“Don’t wait for someone else. If you see something that needs to be done, step up,” said Stabenow. “Public service is at its best when it’s driven by people from every background.”