The farm-to-table movement runs deep in Michigan, where a rich agricultural landscape meets a strong spirit of collaboration between farms and restaurants. Across the state, many establishments don’t just partner with local growers—they are the growers, operating their own farms to ensure every ingredient is fresh, seasonal, and full of Michigan flavor.

You don’t have to look far to find great examples—some are right within our electric cooperative communities.

Farm Club: Growing Connection in Traverse City



A member of Cherryland Electric Cooperative, Farm Club near Traverse City is more than just a restaurant—it’s a farm, a bakery,

a brewery, and a community gathering place. Here, chefs build their menus around what’s ripe in their fields, shaping meals that reflect the rhythm of the seasons. Heirloom beans simmer into rich soups, and just-picked corn becomes a fragrant pozole. Everything is guided by the land’s natural cadence.

A Taste of Place

This hyper-local approach embraces the concept of terroir—the idea that flavor is shaped by the environment. Soil, water, and climate combine to give ingredients a distinct character, and in Michigan, that character is unmistakable. From juicy summer berries to earthy autumn squash, our state’s seasonal bounty inspires menus that evolve with the harvest.

In Suttons Bay, another Cherryland Electric member, 9 Bean Rows, exemplifies this connection to place. Part farm, part bakery, and part café, the business grows its own produce, bakes artisanal bread on-site, and runs community programs that promote healthy eating. Their signature sourdough and sea salt fennel loaves embody the taste of Michigan—right down to the well water used in the baking process.

Pond Hill Farm: A Full-Sensory Experience

On 238 scenic acres near Harbor Springs, Pond Hill Farm—a Great Lakes Energy member—offers an immersive farm-to-table experience. Visitors can tour the fields, sample beer and wine crafted from the farm’s own hops and grapes, and savor wood-fired pizza made with fresh, homegrown ingredients. Even in winter, Pond Hill keeps the connection strong with intimate supper clubs featuring root vegetables and greens harvested from heated hoophouses.

But Pond Hill’s mission goes beyond food. From barnyard animals to seasonal festivals, the farm invites guests of all ages to engage with agriculture firsthand and experience the work—and wonder—behind every meal.

Food That Builds Community

In Michigan, farm-to-table isn’t just about eating well—it’s about creating stronger, more connected communities. By sourcing ingredients locally, restaurants support nearby farmers, strengthen regional economies, and create welcoming spaces where people come together.

At 9 Bean Rows, the impact extends into schools. Their food program supplies fresh produce to students in Leelanau County and Traverse City, introducing young people to nutritious, local food and helping them understand where it comes from.

Similarly, Farm Club and Pond Hill Farm host events like farm tours, pizza nights, and seasonal dinners, transforming food into a shared experience that brings neighbors, families, and visitors together.

More Than a Meal

In Michigan, farm-to-table is more than a dining trend—it’s a celebration of land, people, and place. It’s about honoring farmers, cultivating community, and creating food that’s rooted in care and connection.

Every dish tells a story—of the soil that nourished it, the hands that harvested it, and the community that gathers around it.