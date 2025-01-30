Not only a haven for auto enthusiasts, Gilmore Car Museum offers a glimpse into the past. It’s an immersive experience and voyage through American automotive culture. It’s also a place where history, artistry, and nostalgia come together in a remarkable setting, tucked away in the countryside of Hickory Corners, Michigan. Spanning over 90 landscaped acres, Gilmore Car Museum encompasses nearly 200,000 square feet of exhibit space, a sprawling historic campus housing over 400 vehicles, a dozen buildings, and several life-size reenactments.

The museum started as a hobby in the 1960s for its founder, Kalamazoo businessman Donald S. Gilmore. Today, it is a living testament to the innovation and evolution of the automotive industry, welcoming more than 112,000 visitors annually and drawing guests from all over the world. Gilmore Car Museum is considered the largest auto museum in North America.

The Beginnings of Gilmore Car Museum

Donald S. Gilmore journeyed into the world of collecting vintage cars in 1963 with the purchase of a 1920 Pierce-Arrow. This ignited his passion for classic cars and paved the way for Gilmore Car Museum to be the significant landmark it is today. Gilmore bought an abandoned 19th-century farm property to hold his ever-growing car collection. He refurbished eight historic barns to create a blend of rustic charm that paired with the twinkle of polished chrome. With 35 cars on display, the Gilmore Car Museum opened its doors on July 31, 1966, as a nonprofit educational institution dedicated to preserving the heritage of automobiles in America.

Vehicles Across the Ages

Gilmore Car Museum showcases a stunning lineup of historic machines and specialty exhibits, from horseless carriages to sleek modern roadsters. Motorcycles, bicycles, hood ornaments, and other symbolic artifacts all trace the progression of automobile design and engineering. Vehicles from all eras are on display, from luxurious Duesenbergs to iconic DeLoreans. The museum’s oldest exhibit is an 1899 Locomobile Steam Car. Classic car enthusiasts appreciate early 20th-century models from brands like Cadillac, Pierce-Arrow, and Packard, while fans of American muscle cars are thrilled by the Chevelles, Mustangs, and Corvettes. Sophisticated European names, like Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce, represent global automakers.

Reimagined Spaces

One of the most fascinating aspects of Gilmore Car Museum is its commitment to recreating the atmosphere of automotive history. It offers inviting spaces immersed in decades gone by. Transport back in time at the museum’s restored 1890s train depot. Dine in a different era at George & Sally’s Blue Moon Diner, an authentic and fully operational 1941 diner serving classic American fare. Imagine fueling up during the Great Depression at the 1930s Shell gas station, complete with original gas pumps and signage. Visit four unique auto dealerships (listed below), each designed to reflect a distinct period. Every detail has been meticulously crafted, from tiled floors to neon lights, to evoke the essence of car shopping in mid-century America.

The 1918-era Franklin dealership

The 1928 Model A Ford dealership

The 1930 Lincoln dealership

The 1948 Cadillac dealership

Automobiles in Motion

The Museum’s Checker Cab and London Double Decker bus can often be seen traveling along the paved roadways around campus. Chauffeured vintage rides are free with your admission during summer and special events like Winter Wonderland.

Experience time travel and enjoy a thrilling three-mile ride behind the wheel of a 100-year-old Model T Ford. Secure your seat in a hands-on driving class for the opportunity to take a “Tin Lizzie” for a spin alongside an experienced instructor.

Museum Visits

The Gilmore Car Museum is open year-round, though the outer buildings are closed during winter months. Refuel at two on-site restaurants: Pedal Car Cafe is open daily, and Blue Moon Diner is open from March through November.

The museum is a must-see pit stop in southwest Michigan, situated midway between Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Grand Rapids at 6865 Hickory Road, Hickory Corners, MI 49060.