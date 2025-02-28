Kalin Sheick’s journey from TV journalist to the founder of Sweetwater Floral is rooted in what she calls “delusional confidence”— a spark of self-belief that dares to ask, “Why not me?”

This mindset, characterized by a fearless willingness to pursue unconventional dreams, propelled Sheick to build a flourishing business and inspire others to embrace life’s possibilities. Her philosophy, BLOOM—“building life out of moments”—encapsulates her belief that beauty and meaning can be created in the everyday.

Why Not Bring Joy to the World?

In 2014, Sheick, a Great Lakes Energy cooperative member, found herself at a crossroads. Newly married and questioning her future in TV journalism, she began to feel the pull toward something different. She loved northern Michigan and wanted to stay rooted there, but her career in journalism didn’t align with her vision of a balanced, present life. Inspired by the small business owners she had covered as a reporter, Sheick asked herself: “Why not me? Why not build something here?”

“I had this gut feeling that I was playing safe and small,” said Sheick. “But at some point, you have to put all of yourself out there and you can’t be scared of what people will think.”

By 2015, she had turned her curiosity about entrepreneurship and her creativity with self-taught floral design into Sweetwater Floral. The village of Walloon Lake, where she had gotten married, became a symbolic cornerstone of her journey. Her confidence drove her to carve out her unique space, offering designs for weddings and events, as well as hosting floral workshops that have garnered national interest.

Why Not Something More?

Sheick’s philosophy goes beyond arranging flowers; it’s about creating moments that matter. She wants her customers and workshop participants to feel inspired and capable, free from the pressure of perfection.

This message resonated on a larger scale when Sheick gave a TED Talk in 2019, framing flowers as a life hack for joy and connection. The experience solidified her belief that Sweetwater Floral helps people tap into their own uniqueness.

“Embrace your weird thing,” said Sheick. “It’s what makes you stand out from the rest.”

Why Not Dream Big?

Kalin’s “delusional confidence” continues to push her to explore new ventures. She and her husband Matt launched the podcast “Lucky Girls Don’t Quit” to share the behind-the-scenes journey of running Sweetwater Floral while raising a family.

“Why not a podcast?” she thought. “We love the idea of sharing our lives—as a reflection of this exact moment in time and hoping it reached people who can relate.”

Looking to the future, Kalin can picture a return to television. Flowers are inherently visual, and she dreams of showcasing the beauty of northern Michigan alongside the heartfelt stories that inspire her work.

“Why not TV again?” she asks. “Why not share this beauty with the world?”

Why Not Begin to BLOOM?

Kalin Sheick’s story is a powerful reminder that sometimes the key to success is simply daring to believe in yourself. Her “delusional confidence” has transformed Sweetwater Floral from a small-town business into a lifestyle brand that inspires people to build lives rich with beauty and connection. Through her BLOOM philosophy, Kalin continues to spark joy and remind us all to embrace the question: “Why not me?”