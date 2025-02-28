By Emily Haines Lloyd

In the heart of the electric cooperative industry, where service to members and communities is key, individuals like Craig Borr tend to stand out. With nearly 40 years of dedicated service, including 13 years as President and CEO of the Michigan Electric Cooperative Association (MECA), Borr has been a tireless advocate for Michigan’s electric cooperatives. So, it’s no small thing when a leader like Borr retires, and it’s definitely worth taking a moment to reflect on all he’s done to support our members in rural Michigan.

From Communications to Leadership

Craig’s journey began fresh out of college when he joined Wolverine Power Cooperative. Starting in communications, his passion for the cooperative movement quickly set him apart. Over the years, his focus on deeply understanding member needs and fostering connections propelled him to leadership roles, ultimately serving as Wolverine’s Executive Vice President and taking the helm at MECA in 2012.

“For over a decade and during times of tremendous transition in Michigan, we are deeply grateful for Craig’s sound leadership, strategic vision, and steady hand,” said MECA Board Chairman Chris O’Neill.

Building Bridges in Lansing and Washington

Throughout his career, Borr has been a critical voice for rural Michiganders, championing legislative efforts in both Lansing and Washington, D.C. His hard work has led to historic wins, including securing broadband funding, favorable provisions in Michigan’s Clean Energy packages and, most recently, bipartisan legislative support for a New ERA grant application.

“The man never stops,” said Dawn Coon, Wolverine’s VP of Administration. “He has an uncanny ability to absorb information and turn it into action.”

Craig’s advocacy also extended to national issues, such as his instrumental role in passing the Cooperative and Small Employer Charity Pension Flexibility Act of 2014, which saved billions in pension costs.

A Legacy of Innovation

Under Craig’s leadership, MECA fostered a spirit of collaboration among Michigan’s electric cooperatives, culminating in a long-term membership agreement and updated dues structure. His innovative vision also led to the establishment of Wolverine Power Marketing Cooperative (WPMC), the nation’s first retail choice cooperative serving large commercial and industrial members. As the founder and first CEO of WPMC, he spearheaded the creation of a $100M organization that delivers the benefits of electric choice within a cooperative environment to several of Michigan’s leading corporations and universities.

“Craig gets excited about the art of the possible,” said Casey Clark, MECA Director of Communications and Marketing. “His energy and ideas have driven Wolverine and MECA to new heights.”

As Craig prepares to usher in a new era of leadership and growth for MECA, his legacy of innovation, advocacy, and unwavering service leaves a strong foundation for future growth.

“Craig has been a trusted business partner for nearly 40 years,” said Eric Baker, President & CEO of Wolverine Power Cooperative. “He is a relentless networker, a creative problem solver, and a proud advocate for the cooperative mission. His impact on our cooperatives and members is immeasurable and his contributions will resonate for decades.”