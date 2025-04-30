ADVENTURES FOR PEOPLE AFFECTED BY DISABILITIES—APPLY BY MAY 15

FOR IN-PERSON EXPEDITIONS & EXPERIENCES TAKING PLACE JUNE-SEPTEMBER

No Barriers Programs Serve:

People with disabilities

Veterans with disabilities

Youth with disabilities & their families

Family caregivers

Michigan electric cooperatives believe there should be “No Barriers” for people affected by disabilities. That’s the name and idea behind CoBank’s No Barriers initiative. Michigan cooperatives are seeking affected adults, veterans, youth, and caregivers from our local community to participate in No Barriers’ multi-day basecamp experiences and backcountry experiences, where participants will learn to overcome challenges and leave ready to elevate their lives and communities. Full and partial scholarship opportunities for qualified applicants*

Don’t miss this chance to embark on an unforgettable journey. Apply today!

In-person programs run from June to September

Learn more & apply: nobarriersusa.org

Contact us: info@nobarriersusa.org, 970-484-3633, ext. 201

*Must have VA disability rating to be eligible.

**Fundraising required for those who do not qualify for a scholarship.