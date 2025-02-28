By Stanley Hagemeyer, a Great Lakes Energy cooperative member

When I was growing up, our family lived on a farm with four cows, about 20 pigs, and perhaps a hundred chickens. Until I was about 7, we had two old workhorses, too. By the time I was 12, my father had quit raising cows and pigs, but we had chickens that were housed in the

big red barn.

The chickens were always free to wander around the yard to scavenge for food. Chickens were easy to care for and provided plenty of fresh eggs. Any extra eggs were taken into town to sell at the produce office. My father gave the chickens ground “layer” feed in the morning. In the afternoon, he always walked to the granary with a pail to get some oats for them. The chickens must have considered the oats a special treat. It was not long before those smart chickens learned that when Dad came to the barn to pick up the empty pail, he was going to get the oats. They would turn and follow him all the way to the granary like a row of eager pets.

When he came out with the full pail, he scattered the oats on the ground, and the chickens would gather all around to eat that treat. During 7th grade, I earned a camera at school by selling magazine subscriptions to all our relatives. One afternoon, I saw the chickens following Dad and snapped a picture of those smart chickens. Our terrier, Ginger, can be seen watching the parade, which occurred every day.

