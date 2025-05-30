By David Wahl

Eighteen months ago, I had no idea what an electric cooperative was—let alone how one could completely change my life. Now, I’m proud to say I’ve been part of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s (NRECA) Youth Tour and Youth Leadership Council (YLC) and discovered an amazing community along the way.

It All Started in D.C.

In June 2024, I traveled to Washington, D.C., with nearly 2,000 students from across the country. Our local co-ops chose us to attend the NRECA Youth Tour—a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Out of all the Michigan students, I was selected to represent the state’s electric cooperatives on the Youth Leadership Council.

When I gave my campaign speech in Washington, D.C., I truly didn’t understand the magnitude of the role. I saw an opportunity to grow, learn, and connect with others—and I jumped at it. I quickly became part of a team of 45 students from nearly every state. We were all unique, but we shared a desire to serve and make a difference.

Bringing Joy Back Home

One of my favorite parts of being a “YLCster” was planning a community project with my sponsoring co-op, Great Lakes Energy. I brought back an idea from when I was little—a “Stuffed Animal Sleepover” at the library—and turned it into a school event for over 160 elementary students. The kids dropped off their “stuffies” at school, and I spent the night posing them in fun scenes around the building. The next day, we shared the photos in a slideshow so the kids could see the wild adventures their stuffies had overnight. The event was a hit in the school and on social media!

PowerXchange in Atlanta

As part of YLC, I also wrote and presented a speech to the Great Lakes Energy Board of Directors in hopes of becoming the YLC National Spokesperson. Even though I didn’t get to give the speech on stage at NRECA’s PowerXchange conference in Atlanta, I was still able to represent Michigan’s co-ops and introduce myself to nearly 6,000 conference attendees.

The whole week in Atlanta was unforgettable. I worked alongside NRECA staff, helped attendees, and made memories I’ll never forget—from visiting the country’s largest aquarium and touring Mercedes-Benz Stadium to catching a Scotty McCreery concert with a front-row view. We came in as strangers, but we left as family.

Looking Ahead

I’m so grateful to the electric co-ops for everything they’ve given me over the past year. This experience has changed my life. To the students heading to Washington, D.C., this June—I’m excited for you. You’re about to take the first steps on an incredible journey. I know you’ll come back with more than just memories—you’ll come back inspired to lead and ready to serve.