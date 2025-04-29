Every spring, a charming lakeside Michigan town gathers to celebrate the marvelous morel mushrooms. For more than 60 years, those merry for morels have traveled far and wide to Boyne City, Michigan, for the National Morel Mushroom Festival.

Held annually on the weekend after Mother’s Day, the National Morel Mushroom Festival is a one-of-a-kind event, drawing hundreds of mushroom hunters and food lovers from all corners of the country.

During this four-day, fungi-filled celebration, festivalgoers come to indulge in nature’s delectable treat and be immersed in the magic of the morel season.

Recognized for their nutty, earthy flavor and honeycomb-like appearance, morel mushrooms are rare and highly sought-after. The mushroom’s fleeting season usually lasts from mid-April to mid-May. Michigan’s climate, with its mix of hardwood forests and rich soil, provides the ideal conditions for morels to thrive.

The morel’s mystique makes it a prized find among foragers, and competitive mushroom hunts are a popular annual tradition of the National Morel Mushroom Festival. Participants venture into nearby forests, armed with baskets and a little luck, in search of these elusive fungi. Given an allotted amount of time to hunt morels, the person who finds the most is awarded a prize.

Savor the Flavor: A Culinary Celebration of Morels

During the festival’s premiere event, Taste of Morels, local chefs not only showcase their creativity but also compete for the top-three winning morel-infused dishes. Boyne City restaurants and food vendors rise to the occasion, crafting this rare and flavorful mushroom in a variety of intriguing ways.

The largest concentration of morel mushroom cooking in the world takes place at the National Morel Mushroom Festival. From morel-stuffed ravioli to creamy morel soups and savory morel stroganoff, food is at the heart of the festival.

Another signature sellout festival event is Morel Wine & Dine, held at the Beach House Restaurant on Deer Lake. This is a must-visit experience to savor scenic lake views alongside morel-inspired hors d’oeuvres plates, each paired with fine wines.

Art, Music, and Morel Magic: A Festival of Creativity & Entertainment

Beyond its culinary delights, the festival comes alive with nightly entertainment and vibrant daytime activities. As the sun sets, live music takes center stage, with local bands and regional talent bringing high-energy performances to the Motherload Bash—perfect for dancing the night away.

By day, visitors can stroll through rows of canopy tents filled with handcrafted goods, morel-themed art, and unique souvenirs at the arts & crafts show. Artisans and vendors showcase their work, while live demonstrations, fresh mushrooms, and morel-infused teas tempt curious taste-testers.

Festivalgoers can snack their way through an array of delicious options, from crowd-pleasing burgers and food truck favorites to international flavors and indulgent desserts.

For those looking to get creative, Duncan Studios hosts Painting in the Park, offering guided painting sessions where participants can craft and take home their own morel-inspired masterpiece. Adults can also join a Paint & Sip event, enjoying a complimentary glass of wine or beer while following step-by-step instructions to create Michigan-themed morel art.

Aspiring foragers can attend a free morel hunting seminar, where experts share tips on identifying, harvesting, and preparing these prized mushrooms while teaching the difference between true morels and potentially poisonous look-alikes for safe foraging.

Families will love the festival’s classic carnival experience, featuring thrilling rides, competitive midway games, and all the nostalgic fair food favorites. Whether you’re looking for adventure, creativity, or a chance to indulge, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

The National Morel Mushroom Festival in Boyne City is more than just a celebration of a seasonal delicacy—it’s a testament to small-town hospitality and a community’s love for nature, food, and togetherness. Whether you come for the gourmet dishes, exploring the woods in search of morels, or simply soaking in the festive atmosphere, you embark on an unforgettable adventure.