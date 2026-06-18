By Gregg Smith, a Great Lakes Energy Cooperative member

As a member of the fourth-class (plebe) midshipman summer class of 1967, little did I imagine how catastrophic world events would soon impact my life. We had just assembled for evening meal formation in Tecumseh Court on a hot, humid summer eve. Suddenly, a helicopter approached, flew low over the academy, and landed in nearby Farragut Field.

With no fanfare, President John F. Kennedy exited the chopper and made the short walk to where we were assembled. That this was a surprise visit became very apparent, as naval brass scurried to quickly assemble a speaker’s dais on the steps of Bancroft Hall. For plebes, it was rather humorous to see officers scramble, something we’d been doing daily that summer.

While all this was unfolding, President Kennedy inspected each of the companies of assembled midshipmen, then delivered a few succinct remarks. Though that was 63 years ago, his pride in young men joining the service where he had served as a PT boat skipper in WWII was evident and remains resonant today.

With that, he returned to the capital.

Three months later, he was struck down by an assassin in Dallas, Texas.

As plans for his national memorial unfolded, the Kennedy family reached out to the Academy Catholic Choir to participate in the service. Several selections were to be sung on the front lawn of the White House as the president’s funeral procession wended its way along the capital streets lined by thousands, and as millions looked on via worldwide coverage.

As a choir member, I still vividly recall standing on the White House’s front lawn, while directly in front of us stood an assemblage of world leaders. The horse-drawn caisson/casket, Kennedy family members, military guard, and entourage passed between the White House and us as we sang the three pieces requested by the family.

As a 19-year-old midshipman, that experience left a lifelong mark. And now, as our oldest grandson expresses an interest in the Academy, a rekindled recall of the time we sang for our country and president.