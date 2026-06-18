Warm weather is the perfect excuse to fire up the grill and gather friends and family for a backyard cookout. But before you get cooking, it’s worth brushing up on a few key grilling safety tips. Avoid common mistakes and you’ll set yourself up for a safer, more enjoyable experience.

Start with a Stable Setup

Always place your grill on a flat, level surface to prevent tipping. Skip uneven ground or sloped areas, and opt for a solid surface like concrete or stone.

Stay Close While Cooking

Never leave a lit grill unattended. Keep children and pets at least three feet away, and remain nearby while cooking—even after you’ve finished, as surfaces stay hot.

Give It Space

Position your grill at least 10 feet away from your home, garage, deck railings, or overhanging branches. Open space reduces the risk of stray embers starting a fire. And don’t forget to use long-handled tools designed for grilling.

Grill Outdoors Only

Grills should never be used indoors or in enclosed spaces like garages. They produce carbon monoxide, an invisible, odorless gas that can be deadly. If the weather isn’t cooperating, opt for an indoor grill pan instead.

Keep It Clean

A clean grill isn’t just about better-tasting food—it’s also safer. Grease and fat buildup can lead to dangerous flare-ups. Clean the grates after every use and regularly empty drip trays.

Don’t Overcrowd the Grill

Packing too much food onto the grill at once can cause excess fat to drip into the flames, increasing flare-ups. Cook in batches, especially when preparing fatty meats.

Use a Meat Thermometer

Don’t rely on guesswork. A meat thermometer ensures your food reaches safe internal temperatures, helping prevent foodborne illness.

Light Gas Grills Safely

Always open the lid before lighting a gas grill. Lighting it while closed can cause gas to build up and ignite in a sudden fireball. If the flame goes out, turn everything off and wait at least five minutes before relighting.

Check for Gas Leaks

Inspect your propane hose periodically. Apply soapy water and turn on the gas—if bubbles form, you may have a leak that needs attention.

Handle Charcoal with Care

Avoid using lighter fluid excessively—it can affect the taste of your food and lead to uncontrolled flames. Never add lighter fluid to already lit coals. Instead, use a charcoal chimney starter for a safer approach.

Be Ready for Emergencies

Keep baking soda nearby to manage grease fires and have a fire extinguisher within reach. Never use water on a grease fire—it can make things worse.

Shut Down Properly

When you’re done cooking, turn off gas burners and close the propane valve. For charcoal grills, close the vents to cut off oxygen. Let coals cool completely before disposing of them in a metal container.

By following these simple safety tips, you can keep the focus where it belongs—on great food, good company, and enjoying the season. A little preparation goes a long way in preventing accidents, so you can grill with confidence all summer long.